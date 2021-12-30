Motormouth: How to get rid of a car

Q: I have a 2006 Hyundai Tucson GLS with approximately 123,000 miles. I have all original documents (keys, manuals, title) and it is in fair condition. It has been parked outside and not used for over a year. It will most likely need to be towed. I stopped driving due to medical issues and my wife is the primary driver using her own car. What is the best (and safest) way for us to sell our used car? I’m thinking we might get $800 if we sell online but are not very savvy and fear the transaction might go off the rails if we try to sell to a stranger. Dealerships only want to deal with it if we are trading, which we are not ready to do. Thanks for your indispensable columns. J.S., Palm Beach, Florida
A: There are numerous online buyers. Carvana, for instance, is among the reputable buyers that will pick up and pay you for your car. A humanitarian donation is a wonderful way to get rid of a vehicle. A trusted charity is 1-800-Charity Cars (www.800charitycars.org), which will also provide a receipt for tax purposes. The organization says online: “Since placing a vehicle with a client is the exception rather than the rule, donors should assume that their vehicle will be sold at auction or for salvage with the proceeds returning to our charity. We will notify the donor by phone and in writing if their vehicle qualifies as a ‘program vehicle’ and will be provided to a qualified person or entity.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 — You are enthusiastic and passionate about whatever you do. You believe in clearly defined goals and then working hard to attain them. This has been a quieter year with a focus on relationships. Next year, in 2022, you will socialize much more and …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 — You are cooperative, easygoing and fair-minded, which makes you an excellent co-worker. You can be a perfectionist. You set high standards for yourself and for others. You are likable and often not traditional. This year has been a time of new be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 — You are versatile and flexible. You are hardworking, conscientious and reliable. You are always organized. Personally, you have a cheerful, upbeat personality, which is why others like you. This year has been the final year of a nine-year cycle for…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 — You are patient, sincere and loyal to your loved ones. You are serious and yet easygoing. You are witty with a great sense of humor. You are a giving, generous person. This has been a powerful year for you because you have received recognition, awar…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 76-year-old man. I became aware of an increase in my resting heart rate in April 2021, going from a resting rate of 48 to 74 beats per minute in a six-day period. It is persistent. This led me to a cardiologist who diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation three we…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 — You are unique and different from other people. You are loyal, hardworking, reliable and thoughtful. You are very caring with your loved ones. You have ingenious design skills, especially when working with border and balance. This has been a year of…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 — You are grounded and practical, but you are also intuitive and perceptive. You value fair play and are a natural peacemaker. You remain calm when others around you are flustered. This has been a social year for you, and also a time when you had to…
Farm equipment manufactured by the J.I. Case Co. of Racine, Wisconsin, was well-known in rural America as the 20th century began. Case was not only a builder of threshing machines but also steam traction engines, as well as agricultural tractors and other farm equipment.
