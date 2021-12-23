Q: A blinking check engine light came on setting a number four cylinder misfire code. I suspected a bad ignition coil, which I replaced. I cleared codes and the car runs great. I was able to find an auto parts store open late and fortunately the coil was in front of the engine not in back. A back coil will probably fail in dead of winter and 20-below temperature. I would like to replace the back coils and I can get a better brand coil at less cost. Is it OK to mix coils from different manufacturers? J.D., Chicago

A: Yes. Every manufacturer must build their parts to the original equipment specifications. That said, I prefer to stick with parts from the same company.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

They Said It

“Christmas is anticipation for the children; it is memory for most adults.”

Features

Motormouth: OK to mix and match?

Q: A blinking check engine light came on setting a number four cylinder misfire code. I suspected a bad ignition coil, which I replaced. I cleared codes and the car runs great. I was able to find an auto parts store open late and fortunately the coil was in front of the engine not in back. A…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 You are multitalented and can excel in many fields. Ever the optimist, you have a strong sense of purpose and are not daunted by challenges. You are an excellent communicator. This has been a year of hard work and construction for many of you. Next …

Carnival is an impressive minivan with a crossover look
Features

Carnival is an impressive minivan with a crossover look

  • By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)

Sometimes, you just need a minivan. SUVs can’t match them when comes to their sheer volume, particularly for chores like carting four full-size suitcases and two carry-ons, not to mention two parents about to take their first post-pandemic vacation. That’s a lot, but the 2022 Kia Carnival mi…

Features

Motormouth Extra

  • By BOB WEBER TNS

Q: I frequently read that drivers should turn off their engines when filling the gas tank. Why? — J.M., Chicago

Features

They Said It

  • Cindi Power

“Patience and tenacity of purpose are worth more than twice their weight of cleverness.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist with a droll sense of humor. You are extremely caring and generous to others. You are a hardworking perfectionist. You are also a natural counselor to others. This year has been a busy year with fun-filled opportunities to soc…

Features

Hemophiliac is hesitant to get a colonoscopy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68, and in fairly good health other than severe hemophilia A. When I experience a bleed, a painful and expensive hospital stay is usually required to receive treatment. With the flu and COVID-19 vaccines I’ve gotten, the bleeds were awful, but worth the risk. I am hesita…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 — You are a courageous, adventurous person. Once committed to something, you are dedicated. You are well-spoken and eloquent, which is why people listen to you. You are an optimist who is caring and compassionate. This year you have had a strong focu…

Features

No need to put off COVID booster because of physical therapy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January and February this year, with moderate pain for a few days several days after the second vaccine. I am 79 years old and I am doing physical therapy for painful shoulders, rotator cuff tears in both shoulders, as well as arthritis. …

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 — Outwardly, you have a casual, breezy attitude; however, inwardly, you are sensitive and psychic. You will always be youthful, humorous and playful, because this is your basic nature. This year has been a year of beginnings for you. Continue to be co…

Features

High CK level is the result of muscle breakdown

DEAR DR. ROACH: Since September, my son has been in the hospital for a high CK level. Initially, the CK level was 4,000, and as of yesterday, it’s increased to 8,000. Since his result is so high, his doctor suggests he take a genetic test. Do you have any suggestions to reduce the CK level? — S.L.

+2
Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler
Features

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

  • By MILES BRANMAN Edmunds

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intri…

Features

They Said It

“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — You are organized, ambitious and have a breezy style that is articulate. You are very insightful about others. You are also realistic, cautious and honest. You have a true appreciation of beauty. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you.…

Features

Living with Children: Here's to insistent parenting

My previous column concerned so-called “gentle parenting,” which is naught but a retreading of the parenting propaganda that has gushed relentlessly from the mental health professional community since the late 1960s. When the propaganda began, the aim was two-fold: first, to demonize and del…

Features

Is the medication I'm taking causing side effects?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a problem with swollen legs. As a last resort, my cardiologist stopped my terazosin. I didn’t take it one night. Guess what — the next morning like a miracle my legs were back to normal. I am 92 years old, and everything is functioning just fine. — M.W.

Features

They Said It

“If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — You are organized, ambitious and have a breezy style that is articulate. You are very insightful about others. You are also realistic, cautious and honest. You have a true appreciation of beauty. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you.…

Features

They Said It

“There’s zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.”