Motormouth: Repair bill sticker shock

Q: I took my 2007 Lexus LS 460 to the dealer when the “check engine” light came on. They diagnosed it as a misfire on cylinder No. 4. After investigating, they attributed the misfire to a wire that had been chewed by a mouse. I was told a new wiring harness would cost $1,200 but they could repair the wire for $400. I authorized the repair. Their work fixed the problem, and the charge was $1,650 (including tax). The charge was all labor, not a penny for parts. My question is whether this seems reasonable. P.B., Glastonbury, Connecticut
A: Heck no. If they quoted you $400, they should be held to that quote. If the work was expected to exceed that amount, you should have been contacted for your approval. Even if their labor rate is $200 per hour, you were charged for more than 8 hours! Incidentally, if you have comprehensive insurance coverage, contact your agent. Rodent damage may be covered.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 18, 2023 — You are grounded, practical and clearheaded. You have your own code for behavior, which guides your decision-making process. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear to r…
“I didn’t look for it,” Manning Clagett says. “It came to me.” He is referring to the handsome, gleaming black 1941 Cadillac Model 63 parked in his driveway. While visiting a friend, an acquaintance drove up in the sedan and said he had owned it long enough. Clagett promptly spoke up and sai…
My neighbor has a 1994 Toyota Camry with only 28,500 miles on it. The car has been garage kept, serviced according to schedule, and is in perfect condition. He’s looking to sell it to me and I’m thinking about buying it for my 16-year-old daughter.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My older friends and I talk about your column once in a while, and we all read it every day. Thank you. One thing we all wonder is, how do pills work? How does the medicine know where to go? — D.A.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do meds for high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes lose their efficacy if the patient is noncompliant with diet? My partner thinks a meal of wings, French fries, cake and ice cream is OK as long as he takes a statin, Glucophage and Norvasc. I think the meds will eventu…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 — You will radiate positive energy. You like to be helpful, but you can be stubborn. Many of you are passionately involved with music. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself and concentrate on the relationships that make will …
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good online dating apps or sites for retirees? I’m a 66-year-old widow and would like to find a new friend to spend time with, but don’t know where to turn. Cautious Carol
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 — You are charming, intelligent and excited about life. You also have creative talents. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which means you can expect new beginnings and new adventures. You might take on a leadership role. Be open to ne…
Q. My ex is suing me for full custody of our three kids. She says I am an incompetent parent and does not think I should have time with the kids alone. But, I was a stay-at-home dad before we broke up! How can she get away with something like this? What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been experiencing pain in my chest, dizziness and shortness of breath on exertion. The chest pain lasts for a few hours. At one point, it was so bad that I couldn’t walk a hundred feet, had to use a cane and severely limit my physical activity. I’ve been to the doctor ab…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 15, 2024 — You are energetic, proud and independent. You drive yourself hard (sometimes too much so). This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that might be holding you back. Commune with nature th…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 13, 2023 — You have energy, willpower and imagination, which is a wonderful combination for success. You are also disciplined and reliable. This is a year of learning and perhaps teaching. Explore philosophies and belief systems that will get you closer to th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column about the MESA calculator. I found the test myself and input my numbers. But I found that I have a higher 10-year risk when I state that I am using a statin; each time I omit the statin risk, however, my score is actually lower. Common sense tells me…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old semi-retired vet who has been having my knees managed with injections for a number of years. The right knee is bone-on-bone, and last year, I had to get what my doctor referred to as a booster, three months after my usual six-month shot in my right knee. T…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 12, 2023 — You’re a straight shooter. You tell it like it is. You like to steer your own ship. Service to others, especially family, is a theme for you this year. Therefore, take care of yourself first so you can be of help. Is it time for a makeover?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 73-year-old husband was just hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. Pre-surgery, he had a low-grade fever and some stomach tenderness — symptoms that he thought was a stomachache. He had not eaten or slept very much for a couple of days. The surgeon said he had an abs…
Q: I have a Jeep Cherokee that has an annoying issue. The electronic parking brake is set to automatically engage if the car is running, even in neutral, and the driver’s side door is opened. This is a problem when going through an automated car wash and the attendant opens the driver’s side…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 11, 2023 — You are passionate, focused and independent. You like to call your own shots. You’re also persuasive when you want to be. Exciting changes are taking place this year that will give you more personal freedom. Stay flexible but ready to act on new op…
Most of the vehicles Jowett Cars Ltd. built for the British market from 1906 until before World War II were either practical — but unspectacular — passenger cars, or the reliable, well-liked Bradford trucks.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 — You have enormous energy and drive, which you often use to benefit others because you are a determined idealist. You set high standards for yourself and others. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you address the issues that come with the diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus? My 82-year-old husband was diagnosed with NPH after experiencing a slow decline in walking and some cognitive decline.