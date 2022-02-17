Motormouth: So where's the battery in my hybrid?

Q: Wife had a 2010 Prius and we got stranded twice and needed a new starting battery. She now has a 2018 Kia Niro hybrid and I want to replace the starting battery but can’t get an answer from Kia customer service or several dealers as to if the Niro hybrid even has a starting battery. If it doesn’t have one, what starts the gas engine? J.C., Key Largo, Florida
A: All hybrid vehicles have a 12-volt battery. It not only starts the internal combustion engine, but it also powers the accessories. Staring in 2017, Kia installed a lithium-ion battery instead of a traditional lead-acid battery under the rear seat.
Nearly 100 years ago, General Motors took action to close a price gap that existed between its Chevrolet and Oakland products. The car chosen for the task was named “Pontiac,” and it proved to be so successful that it replaced Oakland.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 — You are success-oriented, which is why your career and job are important to you. You work hard and you get results! You have an amazing ability to overcome obstacles. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. You also might renew your …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weigh 240 pounds and have atrial fibrillation. It has not impacted my lifestyle. About 90 days ago I had meniscus surgery called a “clean out.” Afterward, my orthopedic surgeon said I should be much better, even though there was si…
Dear Savvy Senior, How can a person know if they’ve had a minor stroke? My 72-year-old mother had a spell a few weeks ago where she suddenly felt dizzy for no apparent reason and had trouble walking and speaking, but it went away, and she seems fine now. — Concerned Son
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 — You are vibrant and active, and you like to live fast. You are also an optimistic idealist. This winning combination guarantees your popularity with others. It’s important to take care of your health this year, because you will be of service to o…
Q. My wife’s ex-husband is a contractor and very handy. I am not. We have been married for five years and she still calls him to fix the hot water heater or repair a hole in the drywall. I would love to just hire someone but with COVID-19, I have been out of work and hot water heaters are ex…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID infection. My smell is OK and while I can taste fruits, vegetables, juice…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 — You are easygoing, forgiving and tolerant. You are also intelligent and have a unique point of view about things, which you like to share. You are creative and have excellent business savvy. This year is about exciting change and exploring greater …
Q: Sometimes the cursor disappears from the screen of my five-year-old MacBook Air laptop. If I open and close the “lid” of the laptop, the cursor eventually reappears. What’s wrong? Does it indicate that more serious problems are about to occur? — Gene Miskowiec, Little Canada, Minnesota
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a retired 76-year-old female in good health who exercises regularly. During the pandemic, I have been cautious, wearing a mask and avoiding crowds. I received both shots of the initial vaccine, followed with the booster shot in early October.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 — You are a trickster because you are playful, teasing and forever young. You bring a fresh perspective to whatever you do, which gives you an entrepreneurial spirit. This year, you want to create a solid foundation in your life. This means you might …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had Type 2 diabetes for about three years. I take glipizide. In January, I got COVID. Since then, my blood sugars have gone from a usual of 110 to the 140s. My doctor doesn’t know if this is due to COVID. What’s your take? Do I need more than one medicine to control my…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 — You are attracted to humanitarian causes. At heart, you are an idealist; however, you are also an eccentric. You’re not afraid to think outside of the box and stand alone in your point of view. This is why you can appear aloof and detached. This y…
I often go looking for parenting ideas that illustrate the difference between so-called “parenting” and mere child-rearing. They abound. My latest find came in the form of a 2018 article on fatherly.com by parent coach Dr. Stacy Haynes titled “I Never Say ‘No” to My Kids.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent article about spleens. Our daughter, who is 54 years old, recently had an MRI or CT scan due to another issue and the doctors were baffled as to what they saw. It turns out that she has “polysplenia.” We were all shocked, and especially since those who are …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 — You have amazing drive and energy to achieve what you want to do. You inspire others. You are courageous and risk-taking. This is an exciting year because it’s the first year of a fresh, nine-year cycle. This means it will be full of new beginnings,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 — You have strong humanitarian instincts, which is why you want to help others and work on behalf of the needy. You are always energetic, curious and informed. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are letting go of what …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman with osteopenia. I had the FRAX assessment and was told my 10-year probability of major osteoporotic fracture percentage is 19.4%, with a hip fracture probability of 5.7%.