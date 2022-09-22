Motormouth: Which gas should I use?

Q: I bought a 2018 Ford Edge Sport new and have driven it for almost four years. The dealership said to use 87 octane gas so that’s what I’ve been using. My manual says anything from 87 to 91. Where I fill up, 88 octane is usually a little cheaper, although one day it was 40 cents less per gallon. Would there be any harm to switching to 88 gas after all this time of using 87? I’ve tried to look it up but I’m seeing either yes, I can, or no, don’t do it. Just trying to save a few dollars if I can. D.S., Glencoe, Minnesota
A: Yes, you can. That 88-octane fuel is 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. It is called E15. There is a slight fuel economy trade-off. According to the Department of Energy, you will likely get 4% to 5% fewer miles per gallon with E15.
Leo Cummings Jr. enjoys attending automobile auctions, not to participate in the bidding, but to view the beautiful automotive art on display. In 2008, at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, car auction, Cummings saw a 1966 Pontiac 2+2 convertible painted red that arrested his attention.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent, well organized and multitalented. You are skilled at creating things, either physical structures or structures that involve people. You understand how things work. This year is full of fresh beginnings. Be ready to entertain …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old white woman who is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. I walk two miles just about every day, and easily hit more than 10,000 steps almost every day. I have never smoked. I do not have high blood pressure.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 — You love the thrill of sensations. You are fascinated by things that are unusual, exotic and sometimes dark because you like the stimulus. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of wh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t b…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 — You are passionate, intense and charming. Many of you are leaders and happiest when you are in control of leading a group. This is a powerful year for you, when your past actions will now be rewarded. Expect promotions, accolades, kudos and awards…
Q. I have been divorced from my children’s father for 10 years. He cheated and even though we explored therapy, he kept cheating, and I was done. My kids were all adults and knew what was going on, understood why I left, but always wished I stayed. Their family life has never been the same. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old female with no children, but I did have an ectopic pregnancy at age 43. Other than that, I have had no “female” issues. I was getting a CT scan for my spleen area, when it was discovered I had enlarged pelvic veins in my groin. I don’t have pelvic pain, nor …
Who doesn’t want to be healthy? You’d think that was motivation enough. But it’s so much work! Deprive yourself of foods you love, force yourself to exercise when you’re too tired, try to reduce your stress level (really?).
This is how old I am: A few decades ago, I sat in on a nutrition debate between Dr. Dean Ornish and Dr. Robert Atkins, well-known cardiologists with polar opposite views on the best diet to lose weight and prevent heart disease.
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a mother of two, work full time and am also a breast cancer survivor. I know physical exercise is important, so I try to visit the gym a few times a week for weight training and to walk. A friend recently invited me to a yoga class. I have never thought about adding yo…
COVID-19 may be the most prominent virus of concern in the U.S. now, but public health officials also are preparing for seasonal influenza. And indications are it could be a different season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years.
A little extra energy during the day could benefit just about anyone. Late morning mental fatigue and the post-lunch yawns may seem unavoidable, but there are plenty of ways to improve energy levels throughout the day.
New research hints that even simple exercise just might help seniors with mild memory problems. While physical activity helps keep healthy brains fit, it's not clear how much it helps once memory starts to slide. The U.S. study compared sedentary older adults assigned aerobic exercises or a simple stretching routine, along with group classes and instructors to keep them engaged. A year later, brain testing showed neither group experienced the decline that's usual with so-called mild cognitive impairment. Experts caution more research is needed. The early findings were presented Tuesday at an Alzheimer's Association meeting.
We’ve all seen commencement speakers give advice to graduates as they’re about to enter the workforce. In much the same way, financial experts are in the unique position to impart money advice to the younger generation. I asked personal finance authors, columnists and podcast hosts who have …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 — You look neat and well pulled together because you are always aware of the fact that you present an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is about learning and teaching. Take courses. Read books. L…
Conservation is a collective responsibility shared by individuals across the globe. Protecting the planet and ensuring its future has never been more important, as various organizations and environmentalists warn that, without immediate action, many of the more harmful effects of climate cha…
“...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus; whom God displayed publicly as a propitiation in His blood through faith ... for the demonstration, I say, of His righteousness at the present t…
In a 6-3 decision, the Killingly, Connecticut, school board recently said “no” to establishing a mental health center at its high school. I imagine most folks, upon hearing that, would be dismayed, maybe outraged. I say, “Right on!” to the Killingly school board.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 — You are helpful to others. You are practical, intelligent and organized. You also have a great sense of comic timing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be light on your feet and ready to adapt to new opportunities and new …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Both my husband and I just had the flu. We initially suspected that it was COVID, but the tests were negative. My symptoms, especially cough and runny nose, hung on for over two weeks. I visited an urgent care clinic where I was told I most likely had the (seasonal) flu, and …
In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.
Cars keep getting bigger and more expensive, but are there any small, affordable new cars left? As Americans continue to have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, an adverse effect has been a raising of the ground floor to purchase a new vehicle and a dearth of entry-level models. With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds rounded up a list of the best-rated vehicles that occupy the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at around $20,000.
If you’re in the market for a pickup truck, you might be considering a hybrid model with today’s sky-high gas prices. These trucks have a gasoline-powered engine that’s augmented with electric motors and a battery to help improve fuel economy. But there are nuances to each automaker’s hybrid systems. The experts at Edmunds round up all four hybrid trucks that are on sale today to help you decide which one is the better buy.