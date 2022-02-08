Never compare feelings for children to new partner

Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be first!” I read your column every week and you always say “Put the children first” is the primary directive once there is a breakup. I really like this guy and I’m so afraid he’s going to leave. My kids are 13, 15, and my oldest lives away at school — but he still comes home. What’s good ex-etiquette?
A. Duck! There are some major red flags flying your way!
Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be fir…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with the factor V Leiden mutation a few years ago, after having a deep vein thrombosis. Then I got COVID-19 in October 2020, but recovered with only mild symptoms. Since I have the factor V mutation, I have chosen not to get a vaccine for COVID. Unfortunately,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 69 years old and have multiple sclerosis, for which I have been taking Aubagio (teriflunomide) for five months. My monthly liver tests have been negative so far. I am concerned about the long-term effects of this drug on my liver. Can the drug damage the liver permanentl…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 — You are friendly and interesting, and people like to be around you. You want to expand your world, which is why you love to learn and travel. Take good care of yourself this year, because you will have to be of service to others. This year is about n…
Q: I do a lot of videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. I can use either Wi-Fi with a download speed about 80 megabits per second or a wired internet connection that has a download speed of 240 megabits per second. On Wi-Fi I have no problems, but on a wired connection the video some…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 93, in very good health, belong to a gym and take only simvastatin, some vitamins (D3, C, calcium) and Prolia. Two years ago, I began growing hair on my arms that never had any hair. They now are very hairy, and my head is mostly bald no hair growth that I would enjoy. I…
ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden joined Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam on Friday in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises on the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative.
Happy Birthday for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 — You are hardworking, determined and practical, because you like to be organized. You are also a creative problem-solver. This year will be more social for you. You will enjoy life and be grateful for what you have. You will be popular this year, and …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Up until recently, the recommended amount of sleep was seven and a half to eight hours per night. Now all of a sudden, some study says individuals getting more than six and a half or less than three are headed for dementia! What’s the consensus about sleep? — M.S.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I have been going together to the same primary care physician for many years, every six months for routine checkups and sometimes in between when needed. In the past we always were examined in the same room, with each other present during the exams. At our last…
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 — You are optimistic, compassionate and very active in pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 — You are optimistic, compassionate and very active in pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have questions about the nutritional facts label on food products, specifically as it relates to sugar. The labels now provide a percentage daily value for “added sugars.” Doing the math (for example, 10 grams of added sugars equals 20% of the daily value) indicates that th…
Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 — You are a peace-loving, diplomatic person who values home and family as much as your career. You are focused on achieving your objectives, which you do with a friendly approach. This year is an exciting year because it’s the beginning of a new nin…
Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Feb. 1 2022 — You are strong-minded, impulsive and innovative, and you love to begin new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant.
Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We bot…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 65-year-old woman with no significant health issues. I walk at least 2 miles a day. My 87-year-old mother was diagnosed with rectal cancer in May and passed away in September of this year. After her diagnosis, she informed us that her mother had colorectal canc…
Q: Several months ago, my copy of Microsoft Word 2010 ceased being able to print documents. I get the error message “There is insufficient memory or disk space. Word cannot display the requested font.” (I get the same message no matter what font I use.) This is only a problem with Word. I ca…
Happy Birthday for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 — You are an excellent communicator who is intelligent and very active. You’re on the go! You are compassionate and find it rewarding to help others. This year you will work hard to construct and build things both in an external, tangible way as well…