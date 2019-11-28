For those who become ill with the flu, a new antiviral medication may help. "This is really kind of a blockbuster," says Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group. "We have not had a new influenza antiviral drug in a couple of decades."
"New in this last year is baloxivir, an antiviral drug that can be used to treat influenza and only takes one dose. If you develop symptoms of influenza, and you're elderly or have medical problems, we now have a drug where we can administer one dose and treat this virus very effectively if you get in to be seen within 48 hours of developing symptoms," says Dr. Poland.