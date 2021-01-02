A journalist asks, "What is the biggest challenge facing today's children?"
- Laura O'Neil
-
During this time of social distancing and quarantining we feel alone. Christmas was different this year, as will be the new year.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church goes online only
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old wife had two third generation medicine-eluting stents inserted into a branch of the left anterior coronary artery in January 2020. On 75 mg of clopidogrel and 81 mg of aspirin for nine and a half months, she has endured several serious nosebleeds, one of which …
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: Purchased a new 2020 Audi A4. Salesperson wanted me to buy a maintenance plan that would cover oil changes for four years. Can my local mechanic handle the changes? Is there a reason I would need to use the dealer?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed ai…
- By BOB WEBER
-
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
- By STEVE WHEELER
-
Roger Werchan had his first chance to buy a 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, back in 1995, but somebody beat him to the deal.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
The Accord is in trouble.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What's the difference between a tubal pregnancy and an abortion? Are they the same thing? -- J.K.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I go to my local VA clinic for a checkup, I'm asked if I want the pneumonia vaccine. I'm 70, and I wonder if that vaccine has proven to be beneficial. Thank you. -- L.B.
Q. Have you ever heard of people sharing an animal after they break up? My ex and I were together for 10 years. We got a cat right after we moved in together. We have now decided to live apart, but we can't agree with whom the cat should live. I suggested that the cat live with me for a week…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My iPad's location software says I'm in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I've altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I've been hacked, I've removed the iPad's banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do? -Terranc…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then fee…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What cures heartburn and indigestion? - R.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limi…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male and was diagnosed many years ago with thalassemia. My A1C has been slightly high. Since sugar is carried on hemoglobin and my hemoglobin is disfigured with thalassemia, does it affect my A1C? - J.M.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My husband's ex-wife asked if he wants to go in half on an expensive gift for their son for Christmas.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been using turmeric on my food for quite a while. I've noticed I've started having bouts of diarrhea. I found others' reports of this when searching on the internet. I might quit taking it to see if the diarrhea ceases. Do you have any other information on contracting …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I continuously backed up my old PC to an external hard drive. Now that my old PC's hard drive has failed, I'm trying to restore the backed-up data to my new PC's hard drive. It's nearly impossible because I've forgotten the name of the backup program I used. (There is a folder on the exte…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column advised readers to wear masks. Please print a study that shows masks work. I can show you 10 studies from the CDC that say they don't. You should not encourage your readers to do something without proof. - C.W.
"Hand in Hand" parenting is the latest iteration of progressive (nouveau, unverified) childrearing. I became aware of HIH several weeks ago, courtesy of a grandmother whose daughter and son-in-law are practitioners. She was both amused and appalled. Intrigued, I went to the HIH website (hand…
