No universally accepted level for post-melanoma monitoring

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband developed melanoma, and had 16 of his lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor, as one of the nodes was cancerous. He went for skin check-ups twice a year and was given an OK. Yet he died two months ago from tumors on his liver, lungs and brain. He was stage 4 by the time we knew the cancer was back. Is there some test or scan we could have had to know about the cancer earlier? My children are worried, as this cancer can be hereditary. -- K.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband developed melanoma, and had 16 of his lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor, as one of the nodes was cancerous. He went for skin check-ups twice a year and was given an OK. Yet he died two months ago from tumors on his liver, lungs and brain. He …
Q: When I click on Google search results, I'm taken to an advertising page. I have to close that page and go back to my search results to find the information I wanted. I suspected the problem was malicious software, but the Malwarebytes security program didn't find any. What's wrong?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have an adult son with serious medical issues. Because of a persistent cough, he saw his internist four times, as well as a pulmonologist. Blood tests and X-rays were negative. His diagnoses over time included: a bad cold, allergies and sleep apnea. During those months, he …
NEW YORK (AP) - Black Americans attend church more regularly than Americans overall, and pray more often. Most attend churches that are predominantly black, yet many would like those congregations to become racially diverse. There is broad respect for black churches' historical role in seeki…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Periodically, I suffer from kaleidoscope vision where my peripheral vision in the extreme right or left eye appears that I am looking through broken glass. It started about five years ago, when I was 65. After about 10-15 minutes it disappears. I never get headaches. It does …
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, w…
Q: My wife owns a 1999 Subaru Forrester. Recently, we smelled gas after her gas purchase, and, after some conversation, she decided it was best to stop when the nozzle automatically shuts off. No more topping off. The problem is that after her last gasoline purchase, when she drove away, she…
It's interesting to take note of evolving definitions and standards. In 1990, the Honda Civic sedan was categorized as a compact, but by today's standards, it would be considered a subcompact and a much smaller car than the 2021 Nissan Versa sedan ... which is categorized as a subcompact sed…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine. -- M.M.
Q: In an effort to spend time "off the grid," I bought a cabin 8 miles from the Canadian border. There is no internet service there, but I'm hoping I can set up a front-door security camera that can be monitored by my Android phone. I thought I could connect the camera and phone via Bluetoot…
Q: In a recent column, you described our 5-year-old daughter. She is in bed at 6:30 in the evening but usually wakes up during the night and wants to talk to us about whatever is on her mind. We both work and need our sleep, so that's a huge problem. She very energetic and emotional during t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn't stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about medications. I'm a soon to be 77 female. I have had Type 2 diabetes since about age 53. I am still on medication -- metformin, glipizide and Actos. I previously was on glyburide and was doing well with an A1C around 7.1% or 7.2%. Then my doctor suddenl…
In 1984, a young Rick Parker happily motored about the streets of Northbrook, Illinois, in a used 1974 Alfa Romeo. The sleek sports car fulfilled his every want, but the harsh winters in Illinois took their toll and his car began to rust away.
A few years ago, BMW stopped selling two-door versions of its 3 Series ... by calling the two-door versions of the 3 Series the 4 Series. When you add an M to 4, you get a high-performance two-door version of BMW's 3 Series sedan ... which isn't an M4, the much more expensive but fairly simi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…