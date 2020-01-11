Orthodox church destroyed on 9/11 will rise to new life

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros, center, leads a celebration inside the St. Nicholas National Shrine at the World Trade Center in New York. The rebuilding of the Greek Orthodox church is to be finished by the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
NEW YORK (AP) - Two years after a lack of funds halted construction of a marble-clad Greek Orthodox church at New York's World Trade Center site, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Greek Orthodox officials announced plans Thursday to resume construction with the goal of finishing the rebuilding by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The completed St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, will welcome visitors from all faiths while also replacing an Orthodox church that was buried in the rubble of the trade center's south tower.