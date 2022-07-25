Pair like a pro

Want to pair your favorite craft beers like an old pro at home or at your local pub with an extensive tap list? Consider these pairing recommendations, courtesy of the Brewers Association.
- Witbier: Lighter seafood dishes like steamed mussels
- Blonde ale: Light food, including chicken, salads and salmon
- India Pale Ale: Strong spicy food and bold, sweet desserts like carrot cake
- Double/Imperial IPA: Smoked beef brisket, grilled lamb and southern chicken-fried steak
- Amber/red ale: Chicken, seafood, burgers, and spicy cuisine
- Porter: Barbecue, sausages, roasted meat, and blackened fish
- Sweet or Oatmeal stout: Rich, spicy food, including barbecued beef and Szechuan cuisine
- Classic pilsner: Light food such as chicken, salads and salmon
- American wheat ale: Very light food, including salads, sushi and vegetable dishes
- Abbey dubbel: Barbecue, meat stews, and a thick, hearty steak