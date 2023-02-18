Parent-child collaboration is a time bomb

“What went wrong, John?” asked a fellow boomer who, like many folks my age, are dismayed at what has happened within the American family over our lifetimes. Specifically, we have seen the end of mere childrearing and the consequences to all concerned of this new and harmful thing called “parenting.”
In the 1960s, the forces of cultural deconstruction began demonizing all forms of traditional authority, including authority in and of the workplace, military, classroom teacher, and Constitutional government. Arguably the most significant demonization involved the authority of parents.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 — You live life fully charged. You’re not afraid to take risks, physically or emotionally. You explore new ideas and ways of doing things. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of people and sit…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In June 2022, I had a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, severe sore throat and headache, and I tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test. I was 67. I called my doctor’s office the next morning and was advised to take Tylenol as needed for pain as well as tea with honey. I di…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I took Glucovance (metformin and glyburide) for more than 30 years. Then, because of worsening kidney function (high creatinine), I have been switched to just glyburide alone. I am also on Actos for my diabetes. I just joined Medicare Part D; however, there were only one or t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 — People respect you. You are warm, easygoing and reliable because you are disciplined and hardworking. (You hide your tender vulnerability.) This is a wonderful year for you; your efforts will be recognized. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — some…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — You set high standards for yourself. You are intuitive and understand others, which is why you are a leader. It’s important to follow your dreams. Take some time this year to reflect and renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosoph…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For the last few years, I have been taking yearly Reclast infusions for osteoporosis, because I have trouble taking oral medications of any kind. The infusion was given in February 2022, and over the next several months, I developed severe joint pain so bad that I could hardl…
Q: Years ago, a neighbor who was also a mechanic told us to put a rug on our concrete garage floor, underneath the motor, to prevent moisture from prematurely aging the engine. Is there any evidence that this does in fact have a positive effect on a car’s engine? We have been recycling old r…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 — You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun-loving. You will push the sides of the envelope because you’re daring and bold. This year, service to others is your theme. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a resource for others. Family and…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is 78 and has had Alzheimer’s disease since 2011. Her meds are 5 mg of escitalopram daily, 10 mg of memantine daily, and 25 mg of quetiapine daily. Could this be the reason she has had almost black bowel movements for the past five months?
Q. Ironically, my divorce was final last Valentine’s Day. Over the last year my ex and I have both done some soul searching. We broke up because he cheated — but he has apologized many times and I’m thinking about trying it again. I think this Valentine’s Day would be a great day to start ov…
DEAR DR ROACH: I have Factor V Leiden, but I have been wanting to do testosterone replacement therapy. I have heard that testosterone causes blood clots. Obviously, with FVL, that would be a huge deal for me. Is this true? Does it cause clots? Or is it safe for me to do? — R.C.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 — You are saucy, playful and forever youthful. You have your own particular style. You’re willing to try new things and test the limits. This year is full of exciting changes and a chance to expand your personal freedom. Explore new opportunities. Tr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 — People notice you because you’re energetic, original and lots of fun. You’re not afraid to blaze new trails, and many of you are trendsetters. Make simplicity your theme this year, because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. This inc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male diagnosed with a 4.9 ascending thoracic aortic root aneurysm. I take metoprolol, valsartan, an aspirin and rosuvastatin. The medical system treating me is excellent (Cleveland Clinic), yet I have found published material from them that is conflicting. …
A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims that some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought.
The world is full threats. Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion spoke of, “lions and tigers and bears.” (Oh my!) Likewise, the Christian faces the threats represented in Scriptures as “the world, the flesh, and the Devil.” Oz gave us fictional threats whereas these Biblical thr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 — You are bright, intelligent and enthusiastic. You like to help people improve their lives because you often see better ways of doing things. This is a quieter, slower-paced year. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Take time to rejuvenate …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My ex-wife and I are both 72 and have known each other for about 15 years. Soon after filing for divorce in 2019, she became very ill with an ulcer, followed by lung cancer and the onset of dementia. Then, recently, the cancer came back in the other lung.