Playing with food helps son's brain grow

Q: Our 22-month-old son has developed a bad habit of spitting out bites of food. The first time it happened, I had set a cup on his tray while he was still chewing a bite of food. He removed the food from his mouth, set it on his tray, and then took a drink. I thought nothing of it, but it’s gotten progressively worse since then. Sometimes he’ll chew a bite of food for a while, takes it out of his mouth, put it on his tray, and takes a bite of something else. Then he puts the half-chewed bite back in his mouth and begins chewing on it again. If I catch him before he spits out a bite, I can sometimes coach him into chewing and swallowing. We have tried only giving him one bite at a time once the prior bite is swallowed, but this isn’t working. What can we do?
A: Like so many of today’s parents, you’re paying so much attention to the details of your son’s behavior, you are unable to see that where any given behavior is concerned, there is always a bigger picture.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 15, 2023 — You are intelligent and have many interests. You are also charming and easygoing. Nevertheless, you’re hardworking and focused. This year you can expect acknowledgement for your hard effort. A promotion or an award will be yours. You deserve it!
Calvary. Three men. Three crosses. Three crucifixions. Why three? The age-old story of Jesus’ death and resurrection would have been just as powerful if he had been alone, hanging on one single cross. The other two men did not change the outcome of His story. It wouldn’t seem that they could…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old male, and I’m currently taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. Five years ago, I was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis (a blood clot in my right leg). I was prescribed Coumadin. After taking Coumadin for six months (I never coul…
Q: Our 22-month-old son has developed a bad habit of spitting out bites of food. The first time it happened, I had set a cup on his tray while he was still chewing a bite of food. He removed the food from his mouth, set it on his tray, and then took a drink. I thought nothing of it, but it’s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 14, 2023 — You have excellent communication skills and a talent for dealing with people. You love variety and change, and yet you crave stability. This year is about teaching, learning and reflection. Explore philosophies, life beliefs, business systems and a…
(BPT) — You have smoke alarms in your home, you check them regularly and you practice your emergency escape plan with your family — but are you overlooking an essential component of home fire safety as you check your spring to-do list? Having fire extinguishers can give you peace of mind and…
Renovations are a great way for homeowners to reshape their homes. Some may aspire to renovate so their home is more reflective of their personal taste, while others may do so in an effort to make their homes better align with modern styles and sensibilities. Regardless of why a homeowner ch…
(Family Features) No matter how cramped and cluttered your living space may be, you can almost always find a spot or two for extra storage. It’s often just a matter of getting creative and utilizing a few clever solutions.
(BPT) — Spring is the perfect season for home improvement as it presents many opportunities for first-time homebuyers and experienced homeowners to be more thorough when it comes to maintenance. As the weather warms up, you’ll find plenty of indoor and outdoor projects that can improve the f…
The Franklin Gardeners Association has been hard at work planning this year’s May Garden Mart that is held annually during the first weekend of May. This year’s festivities fall on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
Exterior renovations can enhance the appearance of a property and make it more enjoyable for homeowners. Certain renovations have the potential to add value to a home, while others may do the opposite. Learning which one have the largest return on investment can help homeowners select featur…
Home improvement trends come and go, and one trend that has become wildly popular in recent years is recognizable in yards every night. Landscape lighting has transformed how people see and enjoy their properties at night, making it one of the more sought-after upgrades among modern homeowners.
Though plants might not seem like the first thing individuals think of when they ponder long-term investments, perennials can be just that. The home and garden experts at HGTV note that some perennials can live for a very long time. For example, according to HGTV, the colorful flowering plan…
(BPT) — Maintenance is an important part of home ownership, but many people delay tasks, thinking a few weeks or even months won’t do any harm. However, putting off home maintenance is risky because small issues that are simple to fix now can quickly lead to complex problems that are expensi…
(BPT) — More and more homeowners are taking on the challenge of renovating their homes. According to Statista, homeowners have spent more time and money on home improvement projects over the last two years than ever before.
(Family Features) Getting organized and making the most of your home’s storage space can be a daunting task. To help keep clutter at bay and streamline organization throughout the house, consider these tips for revamping your closets and designated storage areas from the experts at ClosetMaid.
A thriving backyard garden requires homeowners to take steps to ensure the garden has the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The right tools and components, including trowels, rakes, soil, amendments, and fertilizer, can help gardeners create beautiful spaces. It’s also important …
Gardening is a worthwhile endeavor that not only passes the time, but can be a form of exercise and relief from the daily grind. Gardens also provide ample opportunity to experiment, as individuals can produce everything from vegetables to bountiful blooms.
Spring and summer present ideal growing conditions for many plants, making these seasons an ideal time to tend to lawns and gardens. Though it’s easy to succumb to the temptation of exotic plants, avid gardeners and eco-conscious planters recognize the significance of native plants.
Homeowners choose plants for their properties based on a number of variables. Some may be into growing their own foods, while others desire their gardens to be an awe-inspiring range of bright colors and alluring scents. There’s no wrong reason to plant a fresh garden, but some plants offer …
(Family Features) With many people focused on achieving a cleaner and healthier lifestyle, taking actionable steps such as recycling, using less hot water and eating nutritious foods can help lower your carbon footprint. Another step for a clean lifestyle: cooking with an environmentally fri…
(Family Features) Springtime is a perfect opportunity for homeowners to begin planning renovations to enhance the interior and exterior of their living space. Because of its strong performance capabilities, low maintenance and design flexibility, brick is a popular building material choice w…
(BPT) — There’s nothing like the warmer temperatures, blooming flowers and longer, brighter days to inspire you to take a fresh look at your home, and the ideal place to get started is in one of your most-used spaces: the bathroom. Spring is the perfect time to refresh your bathroom, so why …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had surgery the first time he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Five years later, he had a recurrence. We investigated his options and decided to go with the proton therapy. I am surprised you did not suggest this treatment in your recent column about prostate ca…
Q: Several weeks ago, I wrote you concerning the lack of spare tires in new vans. I purchased a 2019 Pacifica. During the last couple of months, I have visited several auto parts stores looking for “canned flat tire sealer” to carry in the van. Is this a good alternative to have in the van i…