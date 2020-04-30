Practice digital safety while social distancing

As COVID-19 spread across the globe, it was evident that strong measures would need to be taken to help slow the rate of infection so as to not overwhelm the health systems. Schools shifted to remote learning, nonessential workers were asked to work remotely and families were told to engage in internet-based chats in lieu of in-person gatherings.
Staying home dramatically increased reliance on the internet. Heightened use of the internet and digital products puts users at risk when they go online. Brandongaille Small Business & Marketing Advice offers that 82 percent of predators use social networking sites to target victims by learning about them. In addition, many identity theft crimes are perpetrated online.