DEAR DR. ROACH: What can you tell me about a prescription of 145 mcg of Linzess, and why a doctor would prescribe a pill over $500? What are the advantages to taking this? Surely, there must be something less expensive that will provide the same results. — J.P.
ANSWER: Linaclotide (Linzess or Constella) is a medicine used for constipation, either in people with irritable bowel syndrome or in people with constipation for no particular reason. It works by activating a protein to allow chloride and bicarbonate (along with fluid) into the intestine. Since it is not absorbed into the body, it has few side effects. The major side effect is that it can work too well and cause diarrhea. This is enough of a concern that the medicine is not used in children under the age of 2. There are three different strengths: 72, 145 and 290 mcg.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What can you tell me about a prescription of 145 mcg of Linzess, and why a doctor would prescribe a pill over $500? What are the advantages to taking this? Surely, there must be something less expensive that will provide the same results. — J.P.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 — You care passionately about justice and causes that are important to you. You are optimistic, energetic and always helpful. This year it’s time to focus on creating solid foundations for yourself. Keep things simple. It’s time to be grounded and l…
Q. You’re not going to believe this, but I came home yesterday and found my boyfriend’s ex in my garage. She said she was looking for some tax information, but I was really ticked off that she was rummaging around in the boxes of my garage. She said she knew my boyfriend wouldn’t return her …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 10, 2023 — You are a brave risk-taker. You like to shake things up a bit. Nevertheless, you know what you’re doing. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Old friends might reappear again. Let your hair down and live it up!
Good savers, beware. The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your h…
The often-repeated storyline: A person with a checkered past seeks a new beginning. They make no effort to deny their past readily admitting their wrong deeds, their selfish acts, and cruel words. They wish the record would simply go away. Such a past, though, is not so easily forgotten. It …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 8, 2023 — You have a strong sense of justice. You focus strongly on improving yourself. You are independent and courageous. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle. Stay flexible. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. You’re prepared to be…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 72-year-old male friend in excellent health. Approximately six months ago, he had difficulty breathing and subsequently had fluid drained from his left lung. He worked with asbestos in his earlier years, so a biopsy was performed, with benign results.
In 1993, the Clinton administration signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty that extends to children the rights to associate with whom they please and have access to all forms of media, among other head-scratchers. Thankfully, as of March 2023…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old man who recently had a bone density scan. The test showed I had mild bone loss, and I was told I needed to go on medication. I was prescribed a vitamin D and calcium supplement as well as 70 mg of Fosamax to be taken once a week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 7, 2023 — You are vibrant, positive and bold, and you will fight for your beliefs. You are sometimes rebellious. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Focus on being co…
Giving to charity can be a rewarding endeavor that makes a difference in the lives of people in need. Many people donate throughout their lives, and some people may want to impart a more lasting legacy by continuing to support a charity even after they have passed away.
Between online retailers, secondary sites like Facebook Marketplace and, of course, traditional brick-and-mortar stores, consumers have no shortage of options when looking for furnishings for their homes. One often overlooked option can be a great place to find classic furnishings at bargain…
Medicare, a government-run healthcare program for seniors and people with disabilities was never meant to cover the cost of long-term nursing care. The primary public benefit program that will pay for long-term care is Medicaid. But, unlike Medicare, it is not enough that you be elderly or d…
During the prime of their lives, people typically don’t give much thought to scenarios in which they become ill or are facing the end of life. Sickness and mortality are not easy conversations to have, but it is important for everyone to approach these heavy topics with close family members …
The importance of investing is undeniable. That value was especially apparent throughout 2022, when inflation took center stage. As the cost of living rises, investors can more capably handle that spike because they’ve been growing their money through various investment vehicles all along. W…
It’s never too early for adults to think about estate planning. Estate planning is an important part of money management. While it’s easy to think of estate planning as just a way to dictate how your assets are allocated after your death, estate planning also can protect people and their mon…
The number of retirees is on the rise. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau points out that, by 2030, there will be 81.2 million Americans over age 65, and many of them will need help taking care of themselves.
Individuals need not look very far to be reminded of the importance of planning for retirement. Television ad campaigns touting the need to plan for retirement have been front and center for many years. Banks also heavily promote their retirement planning services to account holders. The emp…
According to Lincoln Heritage Funeral Advantage, the average funeral costs between $7,000 and $10,000. It can be easy to overlook planning for such a large expense, and many people may think their funeral costs will be covered by their life insurance policies. However, that isn’t always the …
Many aging adults reach a point in their lives when they can no longer care for themselves without some help. Some may just need a little help around the house, while others with more extensive needs may choose to relocate to skilled nursing facilities.
Modern medicine works marvels, though some conditions remain a mystery. When afflicted with a condition that has no cure, individuals suffering illnesses or other ailments may need to look for ways to feel better. This is the basis behind palliative care.
Older adults hoping to retire this year may have a new factor to consider. Aspiring retirees may have to play it very smart to ensure they can maximize their savings for the long haul. It’s a one-two punch caused by continuously rising costs of everyday items and a bearish market for bonds —…
Financial planning has become a catchphrase in recent years, and it’s something many consumers may not fully understand. Learning some key components of financial planning can help people have more capital on hand to help them achieve their short- and long-term goals.
Giving to charity can be a rewarding endeavor that makes a difference in the lives of people in need. Many people donate throughout their lives, and some people may want to impart a more lasting legacy by continuing to support a charity even after they have passed away.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 6, 2023 — You are charismatic. It’s important to surround yourself with positive-minded people, because you are very loyal to your friends. This is an excellent year. You will get recognized for past efforts. You might get a raise, a promotion, an award — s…
Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. Their market share surpassed 5% according to Edmunds data, which is nearly double than 2021. In 2023, EV sales should continue to soar. But more importantly for consumers, there will also be a larger selection of models to choos…
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend who is a breast cancer survivor recently had another friend who survived uterine cancer, but learned she had bone cancer after five years of being cancer-free. I am 76, and my friend insists I’m crazy if I don’t have a hysterectomy to avoid getting cancer in that are…