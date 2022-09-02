Prostate cancer med greatly decreases libido in men

DEAR DR. ROACH: My romantic partner of one year (a 51-year-old male) is being treated for prostate cancer with Eligard. He received a second injection two months ago. I am satisfied with our level of sexual intimacy, even though it has not included penetration. He is frustrated that his sexual desire has decreased. This is not about an erection, per se. I am willing to be patient. He said his doctor told him he will feel closer to his normal self within a year. Is this typical for a cancer patient treated with Eligard? Could his recovery to normal hormone levels take longer than a year? — L.R.
ANSWER: The goal of androgen deprivation therapy with a drug like leuprolide (Lupron or Eligard) is to lower the blood testosterone and decrease stimulus for growth in prostate cancer and other testosterone-sensitive cancers. Sexual side effects are very common, and most men will have a decrease in libido, as well as erectile dysfunction. Psychologically, many men, like your partner, find the loss of libido very difficult to deal with.
The mother of a 5-year-old girl tells her to dress for school. The child replies, insolence abounding, “No! I don’t want to, and I’m not going to!” Mom tells her if she doesn’t dress, she will go to school in her pajamas. The child dresses. And that’s the end of it. Or is it?
