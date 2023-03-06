Put More You into Your Wedding Day

(Family Features) A wedding day is filled with symbolic tradition, from varied religious customs to the never-ending circle reflected in the rings and the types of flowers accentuating the celebration. Even with all the traditional rituals to consider, nearly every bride and groom can find ways to give their special day some unique touches that reflect their personality and love.
Music sets the mood for every wedding, and it’s an easy place to put your own spin on the celebration. Whether you forgo the traditional bridal march entirely or simply look for an arrangement that gives an updated twist to the classic version, let guests know this isn’t your average wedding by setting the festivities against a soundtrack that lets your true character shine.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 6, 2023 — You love perfection and refinement, which is why you like to be surrounded by beauty. You can also make others see the beauty in their world. This year you will renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. You might explore philosophies and life belie…
Last year, one of my family’s credit cards was used to rack up hundreds of dollars in bogus charges at Apple.com. Another card was compromised four times in a row, as thieves repeatedly charged merchandise and Uber rides.
(Family Features) A wedding day is filled with symbolic tradition, from varied religious customs to the never-ending circle reflected in the rings and the types of flowers accentuating the celebration. Even with all the traditional rituals to consider, nearly every bride and groom can find w…
(MCG) Getting engaged is an exciting moment in the lives of a couple. One might think that excitement would lead to couples hurrying their way down the aisle to tie the knot, but studies have shown that couples spend a significant amount of time between getting engaged and saying, “I do.” Ac…
(MCG) Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.
(MCG) Weddings are such momentous occasions that it’s no wonder couples want to share their big days with as many people as possible. Though a wedding where all friends, family members and acquaintances are in attendance may be a dream scenario, reality often calls for a more carefully curat…
(MCG) Few things set the mood of a wedding more effectively than music. Beautiful songs often are incorporated into wedding ceremonies, and romantic or upbeat songs intermingle to create a festive mix at receptions.
(Family Features) For some couples, the idea of registering for wedding gifts is an exciting way to start planning for the home they’ll be sharing as newlyweds. For others, the registry is just one more chore to check off the wedding to-do list.
(MCG) Planning a wedding requires making many different decisions. The choice of wedding attire is among the most crucial decisions that couples must make. Whether the wedding is traditional or customized to suit couples’ personalities, brides and grooms want to look their best when they say…
(MCG) Much goes into being photo-ready on your wedding day. After months of planning, the wedding day is the couple’s time to really shine. Gowns and tuxes may garner their fair share of attention, but hairstyles also can help couples look their best.
(Family Features) Wedding days are meant to be filled with love and celebration, and what better way to ring in the new stage of life as newlyweds than with a well-decorated venue to match the joyous occasion. Whether a couple is on a tight budget or picky when it comes to theme ideas, these…
(MCG) Participating in a wedding party is an honor. Couples invite many people to their weddings, and the select few asked to be in the party are typically those individuals with whom the couples share a strong and special bond.
(MCG) Wedding planning is a unique experience unlike any endeavor most couples will ever encounter. Much effort goes into planning a wedding, and that includes building a budget that ensures the big day will be fun without breaking the bank.
(MCG) A wedding is likely the most costly party couples will ever throw. According to The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in 2019 was $33,900. There are many different costs associated with weddings. Some are predictable, while others are unexpected.
(MCG) Every decision engaged couples make in regard to their weddings is significant, but some may affect the day more than others. Perhaps no decision will help couples set the tone they hope to establish more than their choice of reception venue.
(MCG) Nerves are to be expected when getting married. It is exciting to be engaged and realize you have met that special someone with whom you want to share the rest of your life. But anxiety may creep in as the big day draws closer.
Q: When we reprimand our 34-month-old daughter for something, anything, she begins to wail like we’re beating her. Whether we firmly redirect or simply say, “No,” she begins to wail like a banshee. The wail is piercingly loud, like a full-blown tantrum. She has now started screaming if one o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My left elbow has been bothering me for eight years. When I bump it, there is a terrible pain, like an electric shock. The pain only lasts for about 10 seconds; however, it happens all the time. Even if I am wearing a heavy winter coat, the slightest bump disables me for 10 s…
“At that time the disciples came to Jesus and said, ‘Who then is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ And He called a child to Himself and set him before them, and said, ‘Truly I say to you, unless you are converted and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoev…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 4, 2023 — You appear self-contained and independent. Nevertheless, it’s important to reach out and establish connections with others. This year is a time of change. Be flexible. Let go of whatever is impeding your progress and growth. Seek out new opportuni…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 3, 2023 — You are determined and versatile. From an early age, you began to expect big things for yourself. You love to prepare for anything. Simplicity is the key to your life this year. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Work to acco…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 2, 2023 — You are an independent thinker who is loyal to your friends. You have a vision of what you want for yourself. This is a marvelous year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty you have within yourself. Old friends might reappe…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, 68, always feels cold. She has mentioned this several times to her primary care physician, and the physician checks her blood to see if an increase in thyroid medication is warranted. The reading always comes back in the normal range, and the problem is not mentioned…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 1 , 2023 — You love beauty and see the world through the eye of an artist. You are determined and have the strength of your own convictions. This is a slower paced year. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happin…