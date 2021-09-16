Quick fix for clogged sunroof drain tubes

Q: Regarding the topic of clogged sunroof drain tubes, I have found a quick and easy way to clean them using weed-whacker trim line. It is long and flexible enough to navigate the entire drain tube yet firm enough to get the job done by pushing any blockage out without damaging anything in the process. And bonus, the trim line is still usable in the weed-whacker. P.C., Elmhurst, Illinois

A: Good idea. I suggest using a stout line like 0.060 diameter, but 0.095 is easier to find. Or, just what you’ve got.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 — You are naturally enthusiastic and exuberant about life. You are also courageous and honest in everything you do. You are very loyal and steadfast. Security is important to you.

Pain of shingles can linger, sometimes for months or years

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old female, and I am in my 10th week of shingles. I have them on my left chest and back (at the bra line!) and on my upper arm. I can’t go anywhere because I can’t stand when my clothes or bra touches me. I now have severe shooting pains on my arm area, mostly …

ROAD TEST: 2021 Mazda Miata
ROAD TEST: 2021 Mazda Miata

  • By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage

It’s easy to forget there are still cars that are about driving rather than just transportation. Cars that make the trip more appealing than the destination.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 — You have a strong zest for life. You are loyal to relationships, and romance is important to you. People often seek out your advice, comfort and support. You are a sensitive person with the courage to follow your own calling.

“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”

Many older adults face balance problems

  • Joe Henderson

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, male and in good shape. The only medication I take is 20 mg of Lipitor daily. Approximately five years ago, I fell off a small ladder. The fall was caused because I lost my balance. From that time on, my balance has worsened. I notice that when I lose my ba…

  • Joe Henderson

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 — You are confident and easygoing. You have a natural warmth when dealing with others. You have common sense, grit and determination. Many of you have high ideals. This is a happier year! The pace is lighter and more fun-loving. You are more involved…

“Courage is very important. Like a muscle, it is strengthened by use.”

“Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.”

Road Test: Ford Bronco Sport
Road Test: Ford Bronco Sport

  • Cindi Power

The resurrected Ford Bronco gets all the press. But there’s another Bronco that may warrant your attention if you’d like something a bit less aggressive — and significantly less expensive.

“Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.”

Unvaccinated hairdresser may be too close for comfort

DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdre…

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hardworking and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You might be in the public eye.