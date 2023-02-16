Reclast infusions bring on rare side effect of severe joint pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: For the last few years, I have been taking yearly Reclast infusions for osteoporosis, because I have trouble taking oral medications of any kind. The infusion was given in February 2022, and over the next several months, I developed severe joint pain so bad that I could hardly get around. My muscles were weak, and I had trouble walking. As the months go by, I am improving little by little.
Have you ever heard of this infusion causing this side effect? It is almost time for another infusion, and I don’t want to go through another year like the last one. I am 84 and very active. — J.A.S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — You set high standards for yourself. You are intuitive and understand others, which is why you are a leader. It’s important to follow your dreams. Take some time this year to reflect and renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosoph…
Q: Years ago, a neighbor who was also a mechanic told us to put a rug on our concrete garage floor, underneath the motor, to prevent moisture from prematurely aging the engine. Is there any evidence that this does in fact have a positive effect on a car’s engine? We have been recycling old r…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 — You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun-loving. You will push the sides of the envelope because you’re daring and bold. This year, service to others is your theme. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a resource for others. Family and…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is 78 and has had Alzheimer’s disease since 2011. Her meds are 5 mg of escitalopram daily, 10 mg of memantine daily, and 25 mg of quetiapine daily. Could this be the reason she has had almost black bowel movements for the past five months?
Q. Ironically, my divorce was final last Valentine’s Day. Over the last year my ex and I have both done some soul searching. We broke up because he cheated — but he has apologized many times and I’m thinking about trying it again. I think this Valentine’s Day would be a great day to start ov…
DEAR DR ROACH: I have Factor V Leiden, but I have been wanting to do testosterone replacement therapy. I have heard that testosterone causes blood clots. Obviously, with FVL, that would be a huge deal for me. Is this true? Does it cause clots? Or is it safe for me to do? — R.C.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 — You are saucy, playful and forever youthful. You have your own particular style. You’re willing to try new things and test the limits. This year is full of exciting changes and a chance to expand your personal freedom. Explore new opportunities. Tr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 — People notice you because you’re energetic, original and lots of fun. You’re not afraid to blaze new trails, and many of you are trendsetters. Make simplicity your theme this year, because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. This inc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male diagnosed with a 4.9 ascending thoracic aortic root aneurysm. I take metoprolol, valsartan, an aspirin and rosuvastatin. The medical system treating me is excellent (Cleveland Clinic), yet I have found published material from them that is conflicting. …
A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims that some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought.
The world is full threats. Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion spoke of, “lions and tigers and bears.” (Oh my!) Likewise, the Christian faces the threats represented in Scriptures as “the world, the flesh, and the Devil.” Oz gave us fictional threats whereas these Biblical thr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 — You are bright, intelligent and enthusiastic. You like to help people improve their lives because you often see better ways of doing things. This is a quieter, slower-paced year. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Take time to rejuvenate …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My ex-wife and I are both 72 and have known each other for about 15 years. Soon after filing for divorce in 2019, she became very ill with an ulcer, followed by lung cancer and the onset of dementia. Then, recently, the cancer came back in the other lung.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 — Achievements are important to you. If you have 10 minutes of quiet time every day, you are more effective because you will improve your excellent powers of concentration. This is a year of new beginnings and major changes in your life. Don’t hesitat…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 63 and was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2020. I had my prostate removed. Unfortunately, they found that the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes. I have since had 35 treatments of radiation and also started hormone suppression treatments (Eligard).
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the pas…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My nephew, 62, is a stroke victim. He resides in a board and care facility, bedridden and in diapers. There has been some cognitive damage, although he is able to speak coherently. The family pays $4,200 a month out-of-pocket for his care. There are three other patients at th…