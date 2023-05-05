At times of war, nations fight enemies — domestic and abroad. Obviously, nations build large armies and stockpile arms in opposition to these outside threats. They also, though, look within for hidden saboteurs.
Do you know that there are forces within you that would love to sabotage your spiritual wellbeing? The church has traditionally spoken of its outside enemies – the world and the devil. Additionally, there is a third enemy and this one attacks from within – the flesh. In a piece of masterful subterfuge, the flesh disguises its attack in a simple attitude. The attack comes in our pride.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 5, 2023 — You are an excellent communicator and conversationalist. You are a problem-solver. You are quick to see the heart of the matter. This year you will reap the benefits of your previous work. Expect to attain a leadership role, kudos, a promotion or be i…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I wonder if you could comment on the relative merits of new cholesterol measurements that were recently presented to me. I have been maintaining my total cholesterol level just below 200 (at 170) with 20 mg of pravastatin. At a recent doctor’s visit, I was advised that at my …
At times of war, nations fight enemies — domestic and abroad. Obviously, nations build large armies and stockpile arms in opposition to these outside threats. They also, though, look within for hidden saboteurs.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 4, 2023 — You are charming, perceptive and affectionate. You are also calm, which is why others often seek out your help. When necessary, you are an excellent teacher. This is a year of teaching and learning for you, and perhaps more solitude. You will acquir…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a hemorrhoid. It’s not small, but it’s not huge. At times, it itches or gets inflamed and feels sore for several days. I’m thinking it could be tied off with dental floss so that the tissue can necrose and hopefully just fall away, and I can be done with it. Or could i…
Dear Jim: I want a sunroom, but I cannot afford one so I thought about installing a bow or bay window. Is it better to buy a premade unit or assemble one from separate windows? What are important efficiency features? — Colin W.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 3, 2023 — You are a compassionate, caring person with strong ethics and moral values. You are strong-willed, efficient and organized. This year is about service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself so you can be of use to others. Is it time fo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old male and have had swollen hands for several weeks, the worst in the early morning. I take lisinopril and atenolol for my blood pressure and have taken ibuprofen twice a day since this started, two pills at a time. Do you have any ideas about what this could …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I see supplements advertised on television that are supposed to clear “brain fog” and do many other beneficial things. Are these any good, and can they actually do the things that they claim to? If they are effective, why aren’t they sold at drugstores? If not, how is it that…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 — You are organized, direct and practical. You believe in working for results. You are perceptive and have an innate understanding about human nature. This is a year of change, which can be exciting. Expect to travel. Stay light on your feet so you can…
Q. I was talking to my sister on the phone yesterday about how angry my children’s mother makes me, when I peered around the bathroom door and there was my 7-year-old, with tears in her eyes, listening to every word. I was confident my children have never heard me talk about their mother in …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 1, 2023 — You are multitalented and determined. You are both playful and serious. You’re always faithful. Whatever you accomplish this year will be through hard work. It’s time to lay foundations in your life, both externally and internally. Build with confiden…
All the commissioners of the kingdom, the prefects and the satraps, the high officials and the governors have consulted together that the king should establish a statute and enforce an injunction that anyone who makes a petition to any god or man besides you, O king, for thirty days, shall b…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I live in a large community. More and more of my peers are using THC gummies sold over the counter at smoke shops as a substitute for smoking marijuana. Are there any studies being conducted on the safety of imbibing these small amounts of THC? Also, are there any studies bei…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 29, 2023 — You are a loving, supportive and generous person. You are also private and guarded. You’re careful. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. You will work hard to build something — an external structure or an internal one.
Q: My almost-3-year-old, when I begin to do something, will yell, “I WILL DO IT!” When it’s something he can do, fine, but if it’s not, then I just say, “No, Mommy will do it” and that’s the end of it. He also tells me, probably 10 times a day, “No nap, Mommy! No nap!” When it’s naptime, how…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 28, 2023 — You are energetic, radiant and know how to motivate others. You have a strong sense of responsibility for others, especially family. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Let your guard down and loosen up. Meanwhile, old friends may…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with thyroid antibodies. What are the long-term effects of these antibodies? The doctor says to start thyroid medication. I have been a vegetarian since 1983 and have a low-salt diet. I have heard about quality control issues with thyroid medicines and t…
I was recently in a bad car accident when our rental car collided with a bison at the north rim of the Grand Canyon. We were very fortunate to walk away from a totaled car with all the air bags deployed.
Q: I seem to recall being told many times that one should not rev the engine when first starting it because the oil has not yet reached all the components (or something like that). If that is true, why do engines idle so high when you first start the car? Taping the accelerator pedal doesn’t…