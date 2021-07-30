Risk of contracting HSV-2 can be reduced, but not eliminated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy man in my late 40s. I was married for 18 years to my first sexual partner. Since my divorce three years ago, I have had two additional partners. These were casual flings. I used condoms and did not catch anything. I was happy to meet a woman who stated she is not into casual sex. I see relationship potential. The problem is she has HSV-2. She said she caught it in college and has not had an outbreak in over a decade. She even had a normal pregnancy and childbirth after contracting herpes.
I would like to begin a sexual relationship with her if I can be fairly certain I won't catch herpes. Can I rely on condoms to be safe? She said she would do daily Valtrex if I "insist." However, she thinks she knows her body enough to keep me safe. - Anon.
Q: I purchased a 2020 Kia Sportage and have noticed that when I park the vehicle for a short period of time, the outside air temp gauge reads very high. Once I start driving the vehicle again, the temp reading starts going down to what I feel is the correct outside temp. From a cold start, t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I ruptured my Achilles tendon playing basketball seven years ago at the age of 49. I was able to recover and continue playing. My question has to do with others who have suffered from this: Why do so many young people appear to tear their Achilles? I can think of a handful of…
Q: I created a new profile in the Google Chrome browser that's separate from the main profile, which is my wife's. But now when I use the browser, all of my bookmarks are gone. I tried to export the bookmarks from my wife's profile, but it didn't work. How can I get my old bookmarks into my …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Nine years ago, I had two surgeries related to spinal stenosis, fusing C4-C7 and L5-S1. I'm concerned about two relatively new issues: extreme muscle cramping in my neck and, more concerning, a sciatic-type pain that starts developing after about an hour of driving, a pain th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immun…
There was a time when Oldsmobiles were the hottest performance cars on the street. In the 1970s, Oldsmobiles were selected three times to serve as the pace car for the Indianapolis 500 Memorial Day race.
Audi has announced it will sell only electric cars by the 2026 model year. But this model year, it is already selling partially electric cars like the A7. It has both a gas-burning engine and electric motors/batteries to reduce the amount of gas being burned.
Q: My 2011 Acura MDX with only 83,000 miles does not burn or leak oil. However, when I either make a sharp left turn or sudden stop, the check oil message comes up for a brief instant then goes away. This never happens with any right turn I make or if I stop normally. Any thoughts? - D.W., G…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in good health except for osteoporosis. I'm 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weigh 106 pounds, and have followed a plant-based diet for eight years. I take no medications, walk briskly daily and still work, but my calcium score was 640. What's happening here? - D.H.
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two or three months ago, I got a cracking sound in my right ear, and it hurts off and on. This happens several times a day, both day and night. I saw my doctor, who said it was nothing. He told me to take Sudafed two times every 24 hours. It does let up when I take it. …
Dear Savvy Senior, I've had mild tinnitus - ringing in my ears - for years, but when I got COVID in January it got worse. Are there any treatments you know of or can recommend that can help? - Almost 60
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since Decem…
Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, w…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? - R.S.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am very concerned about an issue with my husband that is getting worse quickly. He is 76 years old, has some heart problems and has had artery and heart surgery and pulmonary problems primarily caused by toxic exposures to pesticides in the past.