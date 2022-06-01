Risk of hearing loss from acetaminophen is small

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 81-year-old male with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. During the night I have pain in my thighs and feet. I’ve been taking two extra-strength acetaminophen (Tylenol) nightly for the past year, as my doctors and nurses who give me flu and COVID shots say it is safe to take for pain. One of the side effects of CMT is hearing loss. I wear two hearing aids, and without them am deaf. This week I read an article saying several studies show that people who use acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil) twice a week are up to 24% more likely to develop hearing loss than people who use them less frequently. Their expert says continued use of these meds at a high dose can result in permanent hearing loss or tinnitus. Am I risking permanent hearing loss by using acetaminophen nightly? I stopped taking it, but have trouble sleeping when I have pain. Is there a safe alternative for pain? — T.L.
ANSWER: Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of inherited nerve diseases causing abnormal nerve function, which often leads to skeletal abnormalities. Muscle weakness and atrophy are common, and pain can be a real problem in many forms of CMT. As you say, hearing loss is common with several forms of CMT.