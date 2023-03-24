Risk of heart disease could be significantly lowered by statins

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband’s doctor is repeatedly pushing statins on my husband. His cholesterol was high in the past and is still slightly high (239 mg/dL — borderline high). I’ve checked the heart risk calculator. It said his risk is 22.1% and goes down to 16.6% if he goes on statins, which is still considered high risk.
Also, my mother had heart surgery for a “widowmaker” (with 90% blockage), and she has been on statins for ages, so I’m thoroughly confused. Also, he has stage 3b chronic kidney disease, and I read that statins could cause problems with his kidneys.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 24, 2023 — You have an excellent mind and are fascinated by everything in life. You have a penetrating insight into the behavior of others. This is a year for reflection and taking time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies and li…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old female who has had primary biliary cirrhosis of the liver for many years. I have been on 300 mg of ursodiol taken three times a day for all those years, with no problems until now. I currently have severe itching all over my body. I am now taking 4 g of ch…
Q: Are jumper packs a good investment? The idea of jumping your car battery without having to find someone to help is very appealing, especially if you are on your own. Prices vary widely. Any thoughts or recommendations? N.D. Hometown, Illinois
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 23, 2023 — You are curious and adventurous, which means you want to learn as much as you can. You are an entertaining person and fun to be with. This year service to others is your theme. In order to benefit others, it’s important to take care of yourself. …
Dear Savvy Senior, I have been taking care of my elderly father for over a year and it’s taking a toll on my finances because I can only work part-time. Are there any resources you know about that can help family caregivers get paid? Seeking Support
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am looking for some clarification on cystitis glandularis. My 53-year-old son was recently diagnosed with this condition. He has been experiencing urinary frequency/urgency for more than two years. He is in excellent health and works out religiously, but he does smoke.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 22, 2023 — You are imaginative and hardworking. You’re also frank, direct and clear-sighted about what you hope to achieve. This year is full of exciting changes and chances to expand your personal freedom. Be open to new opportunities. Let go of whatever …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 — You are adventurous, honest and direct. You have strong opinions, and you tell it like it is. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time for you to create solid foundations, metaphorically and even physically. Martial arts and yoga will be…
Q. My ex is trying to rob me of time with my daughter and the court is supporting her! Why does she get more time with our daughter than me? I hate her and want nothing to do with her — and I told the judge that, too! I’m as fit as she is, but the judge gave my ex more time! I think the judg…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Due to a slight genetic risk of breast cancer (my Tyrer-Cuzick Model score was 20.6%), my doctor wants me to get breast MRIs with contrast annually. I am concerned about long-term exposure to the gadolinium-based contrast dye. I’ve learned that this heavy metal is considered …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 20, 2023 — You are an idealist who is warmhearted and has the ability to work well with others. You become more confident as you age. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Nurture your inner beauty and…
Katja Rivera, 64, is a massage therapist and theater director in Berkeley, California, who says she’s never earned more than about $30,000 a year. When her two daughters were small, she sometimes earned much less.
The people were hungry. And they weren’t hungry. They wanted bread from the oven. They did not want the bread of life. In John chapter six Jesus had been teaching before a large crowd and he knew they were getting hungry.
Q: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 18, 2023 — You’re resilient, courageous and always on the move. You have a lot of physical and emotional strength to keep going. You amaze others. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you’re ready for new beginnings, adventures …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is an over-the-road truck driver, and he is 68. He has been on metformin for a long time, and I have been reading that this medicine does not help bring down blood sugar. He is also using human insulin two times a day.
(MCG) Each January, Cervical Health Awareness Month is promoted and urges females to make appointments for routine gynecological checkups that include physical examinations and testing for cervical cancer. AME International Health Commission indicates more than 13,000 women in the United Sta…
(MCG) If asked to name the No. 1 killer of women, many people might be excused for providing an incorrect answer. Various issues affect women's health, and some issues garner more attention than others. But nothing kills more women each year than cardiovascular disease, which the American He…
(Family Features) It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.
(MCG) Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Such figures are sobering, but it's important to recognize that breast can…