ROAD TEST: Ford adds Hybrid model to boost Explorer's efficiency

Ford's all-new hybrid SUV is designed to offer both performance and capability. The 2020 Explorer Hybrid's 3.3-liter hybrid engine produces 318 system horsepower combined. The hybrid version is projected to return an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles between fill-ups in rear-wheel-drive configuration.
Ford's iconic Explorer was one of the first SUVs to come to market nearly 30 years ago, and since its debut, millions have been sold. A new Platinum Edition was added to the 2020-model-year lineup in celebration of the Explorer's 25th anniversary. Always adventure ready, Ford is also adding a Hybrid model to increase efficiency.
The Ford Explorer is still a four-door, five-passenger SUV, but adds a committed hybrid model powered by a gasoline-electric combination powertrain for 2020. The Explorer hybrid generates 318 horsepower and 322 lb.-ft. of torque with the mild manners of a 3.3-liter V-6 naturally aspirated engine with gasoline direct injection joined by an electric motor shifted by a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is the standard drive configuration with all-wheel drive available as an option.