ROAD TEST: 2020 Ford Explorer is lighter, leaner, stronger

All-new 2020 Ford Explorer features lighter, leaner and stronger construction, broadest model lineup ever, more powerful and efficient EcoBoost engines and smart new technology. Redesigned from the ground up, all-new Explorer's rear-wheel-drive architecture enables a sportier, more athletic design, and improved on- and off-road capability.
My 200-mile journey in the new 2020 Ford Explorer was a standout for the panoramic vistas and beauty of the Colombia River Gorge region in the Oregon and Washington border region. It was just what engineers and designers had in mind when remaking this top-selling midsize SUV into an updated family-mobile.
The 2020 model is lighter, leaner, and stronger. With six distinct trims (Base, XLT, Limited, Hybrid, ST, and Platinum) and four powertrain choices (2.3 liter I-4, 3.3-liter hybrid, 3.0-liter V-6, or performance-focused ST 3.0-liter V-6), the broadened lineup boasts more-efficient EcoBoost engine options that can deliver more power than the outgoing models, along with an efficiency-centric choice of hybrid technology for those looking for greener alternatives. All come with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.