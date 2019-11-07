ROAD TEST: Nissan's new Versa is smart, safe and economical choice

The all-new, third generation 2020 Nissan Versa takes the popular subcompact sedan to a new level of refinement with a fresh, exciting design and technology and safety features not usually found in the segment. Standard on Versa is a next generation 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 122 horsepower and a 114 lb-ft of torque, increases of 12 percent and seven percent respectively.
When the 2020 Nissan Versa SV arrived in my driveway for a week-long evaluation it was time for me to get to work. As a test-driver of new vehicles, it's easy to be wowed by high-end offerings, like snazzy sports cars, luxury SUVs, and exciting new pickup trucks.
Just as important are "value-priced" vehicles that serve a wide and important variety of car consumer needs and, sometimes, are purchased by younger buyers, such as teens, college students, and families with young children who are looking for safety, a smattering of the latest technology, and good fuel economy. At the end of my time in the third-generation Versa, I was impressed by a number of carryover and new features and the good road manners of the newest model.