ROAD TEST: 2020 Toyota GR Supra: a super legend returns

A Toyota automotive legend has returned. Based on its popular Celica, Toyota introduced the Supra back in 1978 as a rear-wheel-drive six-cylinder sports car that took reasonably priced performance, fun, and style to the next level; it was destined for automotive greatness.
The fourth-generation Supra, sold from 1993 until 2002 globally, has become a favorite among tuners and enthusiasts alike. Aside from its storied history, Supra gained acclaim, and a cult following as the hero car from the "The Fast and The Furious," a media franchise that now contains action films, a TV series, live shows, and theme park attractions.
We drove three different trim models of the 2020 Supra on everyday type of roadways and at West Virginia's Summit Point Raceway. With big shoes to fill after two decades, Toyota combined its talents and engineering teams with BMW and borrowed the underpinnings of the 2020 Toyota GR Supra from this Bavarian automaker's successful Z4 platform. Powered by a specially tuned twin-scroll turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with racing-style paddle shifters, the rear-drive coupe boasts an output of 335 horsepower and 365 ft.-lbs. of torque that allow it to achieve a 4.1-second 0-to-60-mph time. Also mimicking the Z4, as a first in the Supra lineup, this fifth-generation edition offers only two seats instead of four.
Outside, Toyota's halo sports car has styling cues that endow it with an eye-catching design and illuminate its mission. Along with Supra's sleek and muscular body, LED lighting abounds. Six-lens LED headlamps grace the front fascia and LEDs punctuate the rear. To ensure that the sports car sounds as good as it looks, an active exhaust with dual brushed stainless tips peeks out from both corners of the rear bumper; the performance notes made me feel like a cast member from "Fast and Furious" on a few stretches of the 200-mile-long drive.
We also liked the looks of Supra's staggered 19-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in wide Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires but, more to the point, we appreciated the rubber compound and tread that kept us planted on the raceway both in straight-line runs and in turns. Assured speed control comes from 13.7-inch Brembo ventilated four-piston front brakes that make the car stop as well as it goes.
Inside is a small and somewhat-tight cockpit designed to appeal to owners with a racing heart - and without a need for much stowage. Standard on the base model is a 6.5-inch display; an 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen is available. Along with the larger screen, a tech package is paired with navigation, Supra connect telematics services, Apple CarPlay, wireless cellphone charging, and an upgraded premium JBL audio system featuring 500 watts and 12 speakers and a heads-up display. An additional 8.8-inch color display serves as an LCD gauge cluster. Alcantara power sport bucket seats keep the driver and passenger comfortably in place. Carbon fiber trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel complete the driver-car experience.
Along with well-balanced motoring performance, Toyota has insured that Supra has top safety performance, with standard collision and lane departure warnings. All trims come with automatic emergency braking, high beams, and pedestrian detection. Optional adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerting, and sonar parking sensors bring a higher level of safety and ease of driving.
The 2020 GR Supra starts just under $50,000. The legend is back and many will find it was well worth the wait.
2020 TOYOTA GR SUPRA
Vehicle type - 2-passenger RWD small coupe
Base price - $49,990
As tested - $57,375
Engine type - turbocharged I-6
Displacement - 3.0-liter
Horsepower - 335 at 5000 rpm
Torque - 365 at 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission - 8-speed automatic
Overall length - 172.5 inches
Turning circle - 34.1 feet
Curb weight - 3,397 pounds
Fuel capacity - 13.7 gallons
EPA mileage rating - 24 mpg city, 31 mpg highway