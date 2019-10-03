ROAD TEST: Volvo goes after outdoor lovers with new V60 wagon

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
All 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country models come standard with all-wheel drive; driver aids like stability control, corner traction control, hill descent control, and an off-road driving mode are also standard. Under the hood is a T5 turbocharged inline-four-cylinder drivetrain that puts out 250 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.
The Canadian Rockies were a textbook locale to try out Volvo's updated 2020 V60 Cross Country Wagon. For those who enjoy the outdoors and a variety of athletic pursuits, the wagon is a perfect carry-all that adds the extra elements of higher ground clearance and improved traction - a bonus and safety feature for snow, ice, and muddy terrain and roadways.
The Swedish automaker says its customer base for the Cross Country wagon is not only highly educated, but tends to be some of the most physically active consumers in their portfolio. Compared to the sibling V60 wagon, the off-road variant sits 2.5 inches higher and has a chassis and suspension that has been engineered to be more capable over uneven or rugged terrain.