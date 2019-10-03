Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
When is the best time to get your flu shot? Ideally, it's before flu season becomes active in your community.
Flu activity across the U.S. is low, making it the perfect time to roll up your sleeve for your annual flu shot. "The general advice is get the vaccine as soon as you can," says Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. "People often wait to see if it's a bad flu year. The problem is you don't get to predict when you're going to be exposed. And in today's world, you're around hundreds to thousands of people every day.