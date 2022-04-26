SAVE, SERVE & PROTECT: Utica Volunteer Fire Co.

The Utica Volunteer Fire Co. was established in 1949 with 103 charter members. The department provides medical and fire protection to Utica Borough, Canal Township and a portion of Frenchcreek Township. Assistance is also provided to neighboring fire departments when the need arises.
The department covers a 34-square-mile area and responds to emergency calls out of two locations. The main station is in Utica Borough and a substation is located at the Canal Township Building in Hannaville.
It is the mission of the City of Franklin Police Department to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, maintaining the highest ethical standards, to both the citizens of the City of Franklin and visitors alike, with honor and integrity.
The Sugarcreek Police Department covers five villages including Rocky Grove, Sugarcreek, Wyattville, Galloway and Reno as well as adjoining areas that make up almost 40 square miles of coverage area that includes more than 5,000 residents.
The Clarion Borough Police Department is committed to protect and serve through fairness, compassion and excellence while providing police services in accordance with the law and sensitive to the priorities and needs of the community.
The Polk Borough Police Department was established in 1997. In 2000, Polk Borough Police began servicing calls to Clintonville Borough. In 2001, the department started patrolling Barkeyville Borough. In April 2006, the department added the neighboring township of Frenchcreek and, in April 20…
Local and national law enforcement officers across various disciplines put their lives on the line to keep others safe. Police make many sacrifices, often putting their physical and mental well-being on the line to protect and serve.
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1839. Starting with James Hasson and running through to the current sheriff, Shawn Zerfoss, there have been 31 sheriffs. Primarily, the sheriff’s office is the enforcement arm of the Judicial Courts, both the commonwealth and the local d…
The Seneca Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1949. Members in the department are certified in Firefighting and Emergency Medical Services, Wildland Firefighting, Water/Ice Rescue, Vehicle Rescue, Boat Operations, Rope Rescue and Hazardous Material Training.
The Oil City Fire Department was established in 1887. From the days of bucket brigades, then horse-drawn steamers and hose wagons, to the mechanical era with motorized apparatus, to today’s fire service where many of the tools are hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, or computerized.
The Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1949 and is an all-volunteer department and is the primary agency responsible for fire protection and medical responses within the municipal boundaries of Cornplanter Township.
The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Co. is located in the Borough of Cooperstown, approximately 7 miles west of Franklin. It provides primary emergency medical and fire protection to the municipalities of Cooperstown Borough and Jackson Township.
The Utica Volunteer Fire Co. was established in 1949 with 103 charter members. The department provides medical and fire protection to Utica Borough, Canal Township and a portion of Frenchcreek Township. Assistance is also provided to neighboring fire departments when the need arises.
The Shippenville/ Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 630, was organized on Sept. 10, 1947, when a meeting by a volunteer committee was held in the Paul Winkler Garage in Shippenville. Thirty-six community members attended that meeting and so began the 75-year journey of the department.
The Venango County Department of Public Safety consists of Venango County Emergency Management and Venango County 911. Both departments share a Deputy Director and Department Clerk III and a facility. Our location is 1052 Grandview Road, Oil City.
Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Station 25, was founded in 1950. It provides fire and rescue coverage to parts of western Forest County, Kinglsey Township, Green Township, Tionesta Township and Tionesta Borough. It also provides mutual aid coverage to departments in Venango, Clarion and …
Fire safety measures are essential yet often overlooked. In addition to outlining the proper action to take should a fire break out, a fire safety evacuation plan can be an invaluable, life-saving tool.
The Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, which was established in 1959, provides service to approximately 20 square miles in Sandycreek and Frenchcreek townships. The department has 26 active members. Nineteen are fully trained interior-attack fire fighters and eight are fire polic…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 — You are determined and focused. You are a hard worker with a strong sense of responsibility. Others know that they can rely on you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means wrap up whatever you are involved in. Clean yo…
Q. My ex and I divorced after a very public display of infidelity. Everyone knew or found out and my kids were devastated. Even though they were adults, they had a very difficult time with our divorce. After five years, I have finally met someone new. I like him very much. He will be staying…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 62-year-old female. After about two weeks (sometimes less) of taking water-soluble vitamin supplements, I experience severe abdominal discomfort or a burning sensation. It feels like I either have a UTI or a vaginal infection. I also experienced the same symptoms takin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 25, 2022 — You are often misunderstood because you hide your deepest thoughts. You are sensitive, emotional and highly intuitive. When you work, you are a perfectionist. This year you will prosper. You might get a promotion or an award. You will be acknowledg…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have started a long-term treatment taking a “cocktail” of four different antibiotics (Bactrim, Rifadin, Zithromax and Myambutol). I have been advised that I may suffer gastrointestinal side effects because this group of antibiotics will not only be killing bacteria related …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 23, 2022 — You are bright, clever, talented and forever youthful. You have an excellent sense of humor and enjoy a friendly rapport with others, especially relatives, because you have strong family values. This year is about family, service to others and ta…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an older male (I’m nearing 90) and have suffered from acid reflux for decades on and off. As I grew older, it bothered me more chronically, and recently I have been prescribed omeprazole, which seems to have helped. My question is this: I have also been advised that afte…