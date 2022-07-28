DEAR DR. ROACH: In one of your columns, someone asked if it was helpful to just rest during the night, and how did that compare to sleeping if one is unable to sleep.
You said just resting was not that helpful, that one really needed sleep. I wanted to ask about “restless” minutes as recorded by a fitness watch. Restless minutes are separated from awake minutes, so I am referring only to the times when I’m moving but still asleep. Why are these subtracted from actual sleep time? I usually have no trouble sleeping and wake up on my own within six hours, but I’m always surprised because my fitness watch subtracts these restless minutes from the time slept. They often add up to around 30-45 minutes. — A.T.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 28, 2022 — People notice you because you are so free-spirited and optimistic. It shows. You are compassionate because you understand the needs of others. You have amazing perseverance. This is a year of change and increased personal freedom for you. Be ready…
Q: My first turbocharged vehicle was a 2003 Volvo XC90 with a 5-cylinder engine. The owner’s manual stated that the engine should be warmed up to allow the turbocharger to come to temperature before driving and let the turbo cool down for a couple minutes before shutting the engine off. I no…
Q: I am an avid reader of your column. Based on previous columns, I always engage reverse before parking my manual transmission car. When driving with my dad, he asks why. I have always said because Motormouth says so. Now I have the explanation of square vs. helical cuts. You may make me so…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been trying to increase my upper body strength, but am having difficulties. I am almost 70 and female, and have been moderately active. I exercise daily for 30 minutes using a stationary bike or a treadmill. I injured my rotator cuff last summer playing an exercise vid…
Dear Savvy Senior, I would like to hire an in-home helper for my 82-year-old mother to assist with household chores like housekeeping, grocery shopping and driving her to the doctor, etc. But mom doesn’t require any personal/physical caregiving, nor does she require any home medical care. An…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — You are friendly, upbeat and warm when dealing with others. You are also observant and alert. People like your cheerful playfulness. This year you are working hard to build important foundations in your life. They might be physical structures or …
There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. Timin…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 90-year-old man in mostly good health, I have been taking one Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim) pill per day for several years now preventatively for recurrent urinary tract infections. I am very pleased with this successful treatment. However, my urologist has men…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — You have a great sense of humor and a wonderful zest for life. You are also a responsible person with high morals. You work hard for what you want. This year you will enjoy socializing with others. You will be more in touch with your creative talen…
Q. My father and mother broke up when I when I was 10, and a few years later my mom married my bonusdad. He is truly a bonus to my life and has been there for me through everything, just as my father has. I’m getting married next month and I’m struggling with the same problem so many face. W…
The craft beer boom has inspired millions of people to look at beer through a new lens. Once relegated to backyard barbecues and ballgames, beer is now served alongside gourmet meals. Much like the right wine can make a meal taste even better, beer can bring out the flavors of food, making i…
Few people envision a day when they begin to lose their hair. However, the hair transplant and restoration experts at Bosley note that the majority of men who experience male pattern baldness will begin to notice hair loss in their mid to late twenties.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 25, 2022 — You are friendly, warm and generous to others. Nevertheless, you have an air of mystery. You are playful and always respected. This year is slower paced, in part because you have a stronger focus on close friends and partnerships. This is the year t…
“As He (Jesus) entered a village, ten leprous men who stood at a distance met Him; and they raised their voices, saying, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!’ When He saw them, He said to them, ‘Go and show yourselves to the priests.’ And as they were going, they were cleansed. Now one of them,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 23, 2022 — You are a confident person with a natural warmth and friendliness. Your positive attitude guarantees that you are well-liked. You are curious about many things and are attracted to characters. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for y…
Correlation does not prove causation, drummed my grad school statistics professor. For example, a rise in the rate of American children who regularly consume lox and a concurrent rise in Type 2 diabetes among American children does not, in and of itself, prove lox consumption increases the r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old man, and I recently had a 30-minute TIA. I spent one day in the hospital and had many tests done, all of which were normal. They found no blockage issues. My total cholesterol has been below 200 for forever. The hospital prescribed 40 mg of Lipitor. I could…
Running out of money is a common concern among retirees. And that anxiety is not necessarily unfounded, as a recent study from the Society of Actuaries found that people routinely underestimate just how much money they will need in retirement. Similarly, a 2019 model created by the employee …
AARP Pennsylvania released key findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates for governor and U.S. Senate should pay close attention to Pennsylvanians over 50 heading into the summer campaign season, with issues like inflation, jobs and the economy, and Social Security on 50+ vo…