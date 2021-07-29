So what temperature is it?

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.