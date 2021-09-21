Soft tissue injuries and how PT can benefit recovery

Soft tissue injuries are more common than people may realize. In fact, anyone with an undiagnosed pain in his or her body may be suffering from a soft tissue injury.
According to Delaware Integrative Healthcare, bone injuries garner significant attention because broken bones and fractures can be very serious. But soft tissue injuries, when left untreated, also can be troublesome and jeopardize individuals’ athletic pursuits.
Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease.
Health experts call it “sitting disease.” It refers to when people spend more of their time behind a desk or steering wheel of a car or planted in front of a television than they do engaging in physical activity.
A person’s habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person’s risk for various conditions and diseases.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 — You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it’s a time of achievem…
Q. I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At what point in COVID-19 does a person’s do not resuscitate order become an issue? When does treatment become an “exceptional or extraordinary” effort? It would seem that organ transplants, if not coma/prolonged artificial ventilation would qualify. I have never seen anythin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to l…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to…
Q: My two young teens are constantly begging me to buy them clothes. It’s become highly annoying. After reading your book on teenagers, I’ve decided to stop buying them any clothing and give them each an $750 annual clothing allowance. Should I give them the whole amount at once or give it t…
For 18 months, we have been living through a pandemic and have continually been dealing with loss of some type or another. We have faced separation from loved ones, sickness, deaths and strained relationships over politics, masks or the COVID-19 vaccine.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — You have a strong, enduring energy that you apply to whatever you do. You are a caring, sympathetic person. You are optimistic, modern and cutting edge in your interests. You are also reliable, mature and responsible. This is a year of change in …
If this were a normal year, Labor Day would have traditionally kicked off the start of end-of-model-year vehicle clearance sales. Consumers can often find good deals as dealerships are eager to sell their remaining inventory to make room for next year’s models. But this hasn’t been a normal …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 — You are an inventive, resourceful person who is a natural problem solver because you have a fine mind. You are also trustworthy, dependable and reliable. You are fun-loving in a youthful way, but also levelheaded. This year you will work hard to bu…
With all the developments in the auto industry you may think your next car will be electric, including a new federal target that would mean half of all new vehicles sold within a decade will have zero emissions.
Without question, Americans’ relationship with vehicles turned a new direction over the last year and a half, and it is evolving yet again. As vaccination rates increase, restrictions ease and a sense of “normalcy” returns, new research revealed trends in the way drivers view, depend on and …
Visitors to large cities often marvel at how drivers traverse urban roadways. Non-city dwellers may white knuckle their way through crowded city streets, all the while wondering how anyone could handle such a stressful experience on a daily basis. Though suburban or rural residents may never…
Seasoned travelers know that few things match the excitement of taking to the open road. Whether you’re heading off for parts unknown or following a carefully planned itinerary, a road trip promises to be a unique experience.
Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years, according to data from IHS Markit. But if you own a car for long enough and something goes wrong mechanically, you’re likely to see an amber check engine light som…