Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.
Please help me determine what causes these heart spasms in my chest. My doctor has prescribed a muscle relaxant. This helps, but I still have spasms at night. One other factor that might be important is that the heart spasms occur more on weekend nights, and I don’t exercise on the weekends. — M.B.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval in April to a statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data.
Pennsylvania hunters followed up 2019-20 hunting seasons’ highest overall deer harvest in 15 years by topping it when they took an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting seasons, which closed in January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (TNS) — Some do it for the challenge of chasing down the big game. Others do it as part of a family tradition. And others do it to enjoy being outdoors one last time before winter. Whatever the reasons, many families and friends have been, or soon will be, taking part in…
The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports about the connection between COVID-19 and deer, pointing out there’s no evidence deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 — You have a natural appreciation for beauty. You are well-liked because you are generous, warmhearted and friendly. You care about others. Personally, you are well-disciplined and hard-working — qualities that contribute to success. This is the year …
Q: I dislike Microsoft’s frequent interruptions of my work in Windows 10. How can I keep the Windows 10 news feed from continually popping up when I’m trying to write an e-mail? The news feed window covers part of the screen on the right side.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 — You are strong-willed and courageous. You are also perceptive, astute and capable of humorous irony. You are sensitive and idealistic, and you believe in fighting for what is right. This year is slower-paced. In particular, you will focus on your …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 — You are a caring, considerate person who is sharp, clever and observant. You are a natural optimist with a positive outlook on life. You have a great imagination and will push for what you want. This year you are in the first year of a nine-year cyc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a woman, in my late 80s and have been healthy my whole life. I don’t take any medications for any conditions. However, I have one issue I would like to ask your advice on. Over the past few years I’m afraid I have become incontinent. When I feel the urge, I have to go to…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying “they are ethically obligated to get the vaccine in order not to infect their patients.” But isn’t it true that the vaccinated are getting COVID and also infecting others? It is prote…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 — You are passionate, intense and sometimes competitive. You are an easy learner and like to acquire knowledge. You are enthusiastic about what is important to you. This year you are in the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wr…
Q: I have 2001 Lexus RX300 with only 46,000 miles. I bought it new and have kept it in mint condition. In recent years, I have only put on 1,000 miles per year and have switched to a once-a-year oil change. I know the “law books” say you should change oil every six months, but I have also re…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Now that working from home has become very commonplace, I’ve noticed a lot of people raving about posture correcting devices. They seem particularly popular with social media influencers, but some media companies frequently feature them in their articles with links to shoppin…
Q. Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last yea…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — You are an excellent problem-solver, which is why you are capable of being a jack-of-all-trades. You are intelligent, witty, enthusiastic and energetic. You are also impulsive. This year, you are more introspective and thoughtful than usual, because…