Motorcyclists must know helmet laws

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that motorcycle helmets are 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries in motorcycle accidents and 37 percent effective in preventing deaths.
Despite that, many states do not mandate that all riders wear helmets when riding their motorcycles.
DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please offer your take on this situation regarding pain management and opioid use? I suffer from chronic pain due in part to degenerative disc disease and stenosis. Combined with neuropathy, severe arthritis and fibromyalgia, this has rendered me unable to work or t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 22, 2022 — You are a perfectionist who is bold, daring and sometimes eccentric, and yet you are also conservative at times. People find you charming and witty. This year, you will experience some exciting changes along with greater freedom. Be ready to act on…
The 2022 Subaru BRZ has been completely redesigned with more power, sleeker looks and improved handling. But is it better than the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata RF hardtop, the reigning champ of small, driver-focused sports cars? Each vehicle offers a rear-wheel-drive setup, has room for two passengers, and is fun to drive. Edmunds compares them to find out. The winner may come down to your driving preferences and how you intend on using your sporty coupe.
The world is about to pass another important milestone in electric vehicle adoption: 20 million plug-in vehicles on the road globally, come June, according to BNEF estimates. That’s remarkable growth from only 1 million EVs on roads in 2016.
Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in t…
DETROIT (TNS) — General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are expanding their partnership to make a series of “affordable” electric vehicles together based on a new global architecture that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology, the companies said.
With gas prices reaching record highs, many car shoppers may be asking themselves: “Which SUVs are the most fuel-efficient?” Edmunds brings you five options to consider so you can spend less time and money at the pump. We take a look at the 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, plus the all-electric Tesla Model Y.
DETROIT (TNS) — Automakers and dealers are worried about affordability as supply-chain woes keep inventory levels low and customers are hit with increased inflation, high gas prices and climbing interest rates.
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — As electric vehicle sales take off, the number of those EVs on the road is growing faster than the number of public charging points to support them. That’s one of the high-level conclusions from an in-depth study on the state of public charging infrastructure that my BNEF…
When he was 17 years old Kurt Born fell in love with Melody. He spent all of his time and money on her. As a result, she never left him. Today, the 55-year-old Born still loves Melody, and of course, the two are still together.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 21, 2022 — You push yourself hard, and in doing so, you inspire others to achieve their goals. Despite your strong work ethic, you are playful and enjoy having a good time. This is a year of construction and building. This might apply in an external way or …
Q: Recently I had my oil changed on my 2018 Honda Accord Touring and, on the receipt of services rendered, the power steering fluid box was crossed out. I assume that meant it didn’t apply. I researched a little and saw it has “electric” power steering. But I found conflicting info. One plac…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I didn’t take my blood pressure meds for a few days, which I know was foolish. All of a sudden, my vision went sideways. By this, I mean I was seeing differently out of each eye. I don’t know if you’d call it double vision, but I was driving when this happened. It wa…
Dear Savvy Senior, I need to find someone honest and reliable to look after my estate, health and long-term care when I’m no longer able to do it myself. I’m a 67-year-old recent widow with no children and one sibling I rarely talk to. Any suggestions? Solo Ager
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old female. In 2012, I broke my ankle and they put in a plate and six screws on one side, and one screw on the other side. I’ve been reading that one should not leave the screws in for the rest of their life, because it can cause problems with the bones, causin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and determined. You are quick to take the lead. You like your creature comforts. This year, an important choice might present itself. It’s a social year. Your creativity and zest for life will be strong! Old frien…
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Eyeing Tesla’s success, major automakers are hurling themselves into the electric vehicle market as governments set ambitious zero-emissions targets and drivers around the world look to go electric.
Q. My children’s mother always struggled with depression, but I never saw her as bad as she was at the height of the pandemic. She could not get out of bed. We share our 15-year-old son equally and it got to the point that he refused to go back to his mother’s home. I think his refusal made …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — You are a powerful person. You are creative and have a strong persona. You move fast when you decide that you know what you want. You are also a spiritual person. It’s OK to rest this year. It will be slower-paced. Focus on close relationships to …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Naps are a big part of the day for most of my adult friends. Please comment on their significance and any techniques that increase their value. What are good times of day to nap? What about length of naps? — N.M.G.