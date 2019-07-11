Study: What is biggest threat motorists face

A recent national study has found that more than half of adults surveyed think distracted driving is the biggest threat on the road.
The survey was conducted online for Volvo by The Harris Poll, which included responses from 2,035 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, 1,665 of them drivers.
Fifty-five percent of Americans believe the No. 1 threat motorists face is distracted driving, higher than other common road threats, such as driving under the influence (31 percent), driving aggressively (8 percent) or speeding (3 percent). Smartphones were cited as the top source of distraction, at 43 percent.
The study also revealed which generation is more likely to use their phone behind the wheel. Gen X and millennials are tied at 81 percent, while Young Baby Boomers are not far behind, at 72 percent. Gen Z drivers are at 71 percent.
At least nine Americans die and 100 are injured nationwide every day in distracted-driving crashes, according to the National Safety Council. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute say that most crashes and near-crashes are the result of inattentive driving.
While distracted driving is the result of many car accidents, more people die from drunken driving. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, almost 30 people died every day in drunken-driving crashes in 2017.
The majority of Americans (71 percent) admit they use their phones while driving, mostly to talk (93 percent) and dial (74 percent). But over half of Americans say they engage in activities that take their eyes off the road for even longer, including sending texts (60 percent) and checking notifications (56 percent).
Parents with children under 18 in the household are among the most likely to use their phones while driving, whether they are at a stoplight (95 percent compared with 90 percent overall), driving alone (87 percent, compared to 80 percent) or driving with a passenger (75 percent compared to 66 percent).
---
Staying focused
To mark Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, follow these tips from the Office of Highway Safety Planning:
- Get familiar with vehicle features and equipment before pulling out into traffic.
- Preset radio stations, MP3 devices, and climate control.
- Secure items that may move around when the car is in motion. Do not reach down or behind the seat to pick up items.
- Do not text, access the internet, watch videos, play video games, search MP3 devices, or use any other distracting technology while driving.
- Avoid smoking, eating, drinking, and reading while driving.
- Pull safely off the road and out of traffic to deal with children.
- Do personal grooming at home.
- Review maps and driving directions before hitting the road.
- Monitor traffic conditions before engaging in activities that could divert attention away from driving.
- Ask a passenger to help with activities that may be distracting.
- If driving long distances, schedule regular stops, every 100 miles or two hours.
- Travel at times when you are normally awake and stay overnight rather than driving straight through.
- Avoid alcohol and medications that may make you drowsy.