Subtle symptoms can hinder hyperparathyroidism diagnosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: After dealing with hyperparathyroidism for over a decade, I became an administrator of a support group for the disease. Many of our members have difficulties getting a diagnosis and a subsequent referral to a surgeon. Can you discuss why you think this is? Shouldn’t a PTH lab be ordered as a follow up anytime a patient’s serum calcium is flagged as high? — J.C.C.
ANSWER: The four parathyroid glands sit on top of the thyroid and make a hormone called parathyroid hormone, commonly abbreviated as PTH and unrelated to thyroid hormone. Having elevated PTH levels is called hyperparathyroidism, which can be due to one of several causes. Most commonly it’s due to a benign tumor in one of the parathyroid glands. Most people are diagnosed when a routine blood draw shows elevated levels of calcium. This should be repeated, and if still high, a PTH level absolutely should be ordered. A diagnosis of primary hyperparathyroidism is very likely when there is a combination of high calcium and high or normal PTH level. In this case, “normal” isn’t normal, because if the calcium is high, the PTH level should be low.