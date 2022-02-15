Sudden changes to sense of smell may be due to COVID

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID infection. My smell is OK and while I can taste fruits, vegetables, juices, wine/beer, salads, butter, etc., I have trouble fully tasting food that doesn’t have a lot of flavor to begin with, like meats, seafood, breads, cheese, pasta, nuts, etc. Some have no flavor and some partial flavor; other times, there is some flavor as I take a bite but it diminishes quickly. I have never had any symptoms of COVID or even a sniffle in 2019 to present and have had all three vaccinations but the timing of this issue is suspect. Could I have had COVID and not known it? Could it just be my tastebuds, or should I see a doctor for an evaluation? — B.J.
ANSWER: New onset of change in smell or taste around February 2021 is highly likely due to COVID infection, and there are many cases of people who otherwise had no symptoms but developed this issue. While most people have loss of both smell and taste, it is possible to develop one without the other. Losing taste without smell is probably the least common. Loss of sense of smell seems to be related to injury to supporting cells in the nose, but the mechanism for taste loss isn’t so well-known. While this is a common problem with COVID infection, it has only rarely been reported with vaccination.