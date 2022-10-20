Supplements alleviate pain, but could be a placebo response

DEAR DR. ROACH: I disagree with your recent column about the glucosamine/chondroitin supplements. I have arthritis in my lower back. I am taking this supplement each day, and my lower back pain is completely gone. I can now bend down from the waist. I was very skeptical about this or any other supplement and was surprised when it worked. Give it another look. — R.G.
ANSWER: Glucosamine and chondroitin are commonly used supplements in people with osteoarthritis for many different joints. Many studies, when looked at all together, have been unable to show that these are better than placebo, a pill with no activity.
Fresh out of school in 1953, Richard Weber landed a field surveyor’s job with what was then the Army Map Service. The young man reported to work in Rock Island, Illinois, and was impressed when his boss drove up in a new 1953 Oldsmobile 98 two-door hardtop.
It’s interesting that partially electric cars (which are nearly “zero-emission” cars at the tailpipe) have fallen out of favor with government regulators because hybrids achieve nearly everything regulators insist is absolutely necessary — such as very high fuel efficiency and extremely low …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 — You are compassionate, warm and fun-loving. Obstacles do not daunt you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and possessions that have held you back. It’s a g…
Q: Periodically, my 2014 Buick Regal will not crank when I turn the ignition key to start but displays the following message on the instrument panel “Open and close driver window.” After I open and close the driver window, the message changes to “Open and close the passenger window.” After o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I disagree with your recent column about the glucosamine/chondroitin supplements. I have arthritis in my lower back. I am taking this supplement each day, and my lower back pain is completely gone. I can now bend down from the waist. I was very skeptical about this or any oth…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 — You are lively, charming and optimistic. You don’t hesitate to express your ideas. This is a strong year for you! Now you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect a promotion, acknowledgement, kudos or awards. You are admired.
Dear Savvy Senior, I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare? Senior Novice
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I got into a conversation with a group of friends about toxic shock syndrome. One of them claimed it is caused by synthetic menstrual products containing toxic chemicals like bleach, rayon and dioxins. I said that I’d never heard that theory before and that I though…
Q. My wife and I have been married for seven months and she is having a real problem with the transition. This was complicated by the fact that yesterday, two hours after the kid exchange, my wife and I are in bed and my ex is pounding on the front door because my kid left something behind. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend with multiple health problems, mostly digestive and throat, who has recently discovered the supplement astaxanthin through his treatment with a nutritionist. He is extremely optimistic that this supplement is his ticket to better health. He said it was develop…
Q. My husband and I have been married for three years. He and I both had sons about the same age from a previous marriage and now we have a daughter who is almost 2. His son is quite a handful. We see him every other weekend for a night or two. He doesn’t feel like part of our family, and I …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 — You have a regal, dignified manner that makes others respect you. Personally, you are creative and courageous. Expect more solitude this year, because for you it is a time of learning and possibly teaching. Explore spiritual disciplines or anything…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 — You inspire the respect and admiration of others. You are responsible and seek a healthy balance between work and socializing. You can be fearless. This year is a theme of service for you, especially to family. Take care of yourself so that you can …
BRIDGER, Montana — Out here in big sky country, the only things larger than the bison are pickup trucks and three-row SUVs. I pulled my 6,326-pound, 6-foot-6-inch Jeep Wagoner L off Route 86 next to a herd of bison grazing on the golden landscape behind a wire fence.
“Whoever then humbles himself as this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one such child in My name receives Me; but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a heavy millstone hung around his…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 — You can be seductive and convincing when dealing with others. You are confident. You are also idealistic because you want to contribute to society. Simplicity will be the key to life for you this year. Focus on your health. Physical exercise is im…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I pretty much have it under control with medication, but I am still not able to do a whole lot, as I feel shortness of breath easily. But, that is not my main problem! I have a dry mouth from the medic…
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I’m not an emotionally hyperactive person. I’m talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 — Moderation and balance are important to you, which is why you are great at seeing how things work and come together. You are a rock to your friends because you bring them back to reality. This is a lovely, lighthearted year where you will socialize …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman who, in my early years, was exposed to many sunny days at the beach. Sunscreen was still a relatively new product in 1954 and not formulated to the standards required to prevent skin cancers the way today’s strong sunscreens are. In those early years,…