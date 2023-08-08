Suspecting and diagnosing hereditary hemochromatosis

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with hemochromatosis 13 months before he died. I recommended that his blood relatives get tested so they can get treatment early, if necessary. Some doctors don’t know to check ferritin levels to make a diagnosis in a person with a family history of hemochromatosis. — C.G.
ANSWER: Hereditary hemochromatosis (HHC) is a genetic disease of iron overload. In a person with HHC, the intestines absorb as much iron as they can all the time, even if the body doesn’t need it, whereas a person without HHC will simply stop absorbing iron if it isn’t necessary. The iron can go into and damage many organs, especially the liver, heart, bone marrow, hormone-producing glands and skin.
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. I have been dating when the kids are with their father, never mentioning anyone because I’ve never been serious until now. I would like to date someone exclusively. Actually, more than exclusively. We are planning a life together. My kids are young, 8…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 90-year-old woman, and I consider myself reasonably healthy, except for one problem. I have severe lumbar spinal stenosis. For a number of years, I’ve been receiving an epidural injection, roughly every four months. So far, the injections totally eliminate the pain for…
I am a person who enjoys hiking in the woods. One of my favorite places to hike is at my in-laws house in Jefferson County. They own land bordering a state park and a wonderful trail runs from their house down to the camping area by the Clarion River. The trail is a little over a mile long a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m severely constipated. My doctor has me on seven medications and supplements. I would like your opinion on taking all of them throughout the day. They are Movantik (I take Tylenol with codeine), magnesium citrate, MiraLAX, apple cider vinegar gummies, magnesium oxide, a pr…
Dear Savvy Senior, Is regular heartburn or acid reflux anything to worry about? I eat a lot of Rolaids throughout the day to help manage it, but it’s gotten worse with age and it keeps me up at night too. What can you tell me? Belching Bob
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old man. At a recent visit to my endocrinologist for my annual thyroid check (I have Hashimoto’s disease), I revealed that I have been suffering from fatigue and erectile dysfunction. After additional blood work was performed, my doctor indicated that I have lo…
Q. I live about 200 miles from my kids. They live with their mother, and I see them the third weekend of each month and during school breaks. The weekend visits are very stressful. I come into town, but they always have things planned, like a baseball or soccer game, and their mother is the …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever heard of a “low blood pressure stroke”? That was my husband’s (incorrect) diagnosis several years back when he suddenly could not move his arms and legs. He was told that not enough oxygen was getting to his spine. (His blood pressure is historically low, usuall…
