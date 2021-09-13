DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having colonoscopies regularly since 1990. I was due for one last year, but postponed due to COVID-19. My previous doctor had retired, and I found another physician who I thought would be excellent.
While on the bed, waiting to be moved to the procedure, the doctor came and sat down on one side of the bed. My other half was sitting on the other side. After the doctor said what he was going to say, he departed. My other half asked the nurse if the doctor was intoxicated. Why, she asked? She was told that he was slurring his words and had somewhat glassy eyes.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 — You are devoted and persevering in pursuit of your goals. You are thoughtful and sensitive of others. Personally, you set the bar high for yourself. You are a natural entrepreneur with wonderful creative skills.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having colonoscopies regularly since 1990. I was due for one last year, but postponed due to COVID-19. My previous doctor had retired, and I found another physician who I thought would be excellent.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 — Because you are curious and forward-thinking, you investigate new ideas and concepts. You are precise and a stickler for details. You are sensitive, careful and a shrewd negotiator. You will enjoy this year, because it is a time of learning as we…
In a world where we like to draw lines, it is always slightly amusing to me how much we immediately intentionally smudge those lines. It’s like an artist using a pastel or pencil to draw reality, but in a blurred fashion, not sure if it is truly solid.
It’s all over the web, that “grit” thing. Seems like every day, I get some promo for a webinar on how to get more grit, project more grit, or get in touch with your inner grit. So allow me to enlighten the reader on how to help your child acquire grit.
DEAR DR. ROACH: One of my New Age friends claims that our food (meat, fish and even highly processed food) is full of unspecified parasites, therefore a regular cleansing of the digestive system is desired. Wormwood has been mentioned as a treatment. Is there any truth to it? Do we need regu…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, male and in good shape. The only medication I take is 20 mg of Lipitor daily. Approximately five years ago, I fell off a small ladder. The fall was caused because I lost my balance. From that time on, my balance has worsened. I notice that when I lose my ba…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 — You are confident and easygoing. You have a natural warmth when dealing with others. You have common sense, grit and determination. Many of you have high ideals. This is a happier year! The pace is lighter and more fun-loving. You are more involved…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdre…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hardworking and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You might be in the public eye.
Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn’t me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can’t get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when F…
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, my 77-year-old wife started to have some trouble speaking, and in some cases remembering or forming words. It’s not so bad that you don’t understand her and it’s not constant. But it’s there just the same. The family thought she may have had a TIA, as at the…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 — You are an excellent listener, yet very persuasive. You are compassionate and caring. As someone who is independent, you are active and need stimulation. Use this year to figure out what makes you happy.