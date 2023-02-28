Taking zinc as a daily supplement won't change loss of hair

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am having trouble finding a reliable recommendation for the daily supplement zinc. I purchased 50-mg pills, but I think this may be too much. I am 74 and female, and I would like to include zinc in my daily supplements, as my hair has begun thinning quite a bit, straight down the top of my head. — R.M.
ANSWER: Zinc is an important nutrient, and it is certainly true that zinc deficiency may lead to hair loss. However, most people with hair loss do not have a zinc deficiency, and there are no convincing data that giving extra zinc to a person with normal zinc levels will help with hair loss. Hair loss along the midline is consistent with female pattern hair loss, which is very common among women in their 70s and usually has nothing to do with zinc.
DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 73-year-old woman, I had a coronary calcium scan done when my new primary care physician wanted to start me on a statin. He discouraged me from having the scan done, saying it wouldn’t change his recommendation. I had tried three statins when I was in my 50s, and all of …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent article about migraines. I’m a millennial who started getting brutal migraines beginning in 2001. I saw several neurologists and took different medications, but nothing really helped.
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the key factors to consider when contemplating retiring abroad? My husband and I will soon be retiring and are interested in moving abroad to a country that’s cheaper and warmer than the U.S. Looking Ahead
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old woman in good health. Last May, I began having migraine headaches preceded by an aura two to three times a week. They’re not as severe as they were when I was younger, but I hadn’t been having more than one or two a year since I was in my 40s. I had a scan …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male who has used cannabis for 51 years. During that time span, I graduated from high school and college with two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees, and I spent 35 years as an accomplished educator, motivational speaker and author. I have been mar…