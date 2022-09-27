Tetanus booster given 60 years ago caused an allergic reaction

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How could they have determined I was allergic to the shot, and is that even reliable?
Can I be tested now? Or, do I even need to be tested? — M.N.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 — Even if you doubt yourself, others have faith in you because you create such a favorable impression. You are multitalented, versatile and a born leader. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself firs…
Q. My ex’s new girlfriend is simply trying too hard and it’s really upsetting me. I can see she wants us all to get along. I can see she loves my kids. I’m not intimidated by any of it. What does bother me is that she is doing the special things I have always done with my kids and it hurts m…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 — You are tough. You have amazing endurance, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and completely charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. This summer has been extremely hot and humid, and he is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. He won’t talk to his doctor about it. Is there medici…
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, accordi…
Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 — You are charming and intense. You are considerate of others and often choose different ways to express yourself. You are interested in many things! This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others. Many of you will rekindle o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a surgery, and prior to the surgery, my doctor ordered some routine blood tests. My aPTT level was high, but the PT level was normal. The doctor said it was probably nothing, and the surgery went fine. But, when I went back for my annual checkup, he rechecked i…
One boxer squares off against another. The prizefighter measures up his opponent. He strikes first, landing quick jabs followed by a crushing uppercut to his challenger’s jaw. The other boxer drops to the canvas like a load of bricks.
Siblings are the first friends many children have. A close relationship with a brother or sister can lay the foundation for a happy life and provide a built-in support system that only grows and matures as siblings age.
Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones.
Sending children off to college or into the real world usually is a proud time for parents. But there also can be sadness, especially when the last child leaves home. Empty nest syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a phenomenon where parents experience feelings of sadness and l…
A recent study from researchers at The Ohio State University found that the disparity between the number of words young children who are frequently read to have heard compared to those who have not been read to is significant.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 — You appear quiet and dignified. You have a great appreciation for beauty. Despite your calm under appearance, you are determined and strong. This year is slower paced. You will place a stronger emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relatio…
Parents typically discover if their children are outgoing or introverted around the time the child is 3 or 4. Kids who stay on the sidelines at parties or hug tightly to their mom or dad’s legs may be shy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old female in relatively good health. A year and a half ago, I did experience atrial fibrilliation and had two cardioversions. (The first was good for a year; the second lasted only three months.) The diagnosis is paroxysmal AFib.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent, well organized and multitalented. You are skilled at creating things, either physical structures or structures that involve people. You understand how things work. This year is full of fresh beginnings. Be ready to entertain …
Q: I bought a 2018 Ford Edge Sport new and have driven it for almost four years. The dealership said to use 87 octane gas so that’s what I’ve been using. My manual says anything from 87 to 91. Where I fill up, 88 octane is usually a little cheaper, although one day it was 40 cents less per g…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old white woman who is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. I walk two miles just about every day, and easily hit more than 10,000 steps almost every day. I have never smoked. I do not have high blood pressure.
Leo Cummings Jr. enjoys attending automobile auctions, not to participate in the bidding, but to view the beautiful automotive art on display. In 2008, at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, car auction, Cummings saw a 1966 Pontiac 2+2 convertible painted red that arrested his attention.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 — You love the thrill of sensations. You are fascinated by things that are unusual, exotic and sometimes dark because you like the stimulus. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of wh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t b…