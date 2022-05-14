The many monkey wrenches of 'parenting'

The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops had ended a five-day meeting acknowledging the inevitable breakup of their denomination. It’s a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination is called the Global Methodist Church — it will officially exist as of Sunday. Its leaders have been exasperated by liberal churches’ continued defiance of United Methodist bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy. The new president of the Council of Bishops — New York-based Thomas Bickerton — described the launch of the new movement as a “sad and sobering reality.”