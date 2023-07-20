The most common cause behind teary eyes are dry eyes

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old woman who loves to read the newspaper every morning. I have a problem that’s not serious, but annoying. My eyes tear up frequently during this time, causing me to wipe them. After my reading time, the problem stops. I see my ophthalmologist every year and have my vision glasses updated as needed. I am not yet a candidate for cataract surgery. Could you enlighten me about a probable cause for this irritating problem? — A.H.G.
ANSWER: By all means, ask your ophthalmologist at your next visit, but the most common cause I see for watery, tearing eyes are ... dry eyes! This apparent paradox is caused by the fact that your eyes have three different fluids.
DEAR DR. ROACH: During my recent visit with my optometrist, a retinal embolus (a Hollenhorst plaque) was discovered in my right eye. It was stated that this embolus could possibly dislodge, travel to my brain and cause a stroke. A carotid ultrasound didn’t show a problem with the blood flow …
For Christians, it’s difficult to navigate the culture wars that are happening in our country. It’s hard to ignore them on the one hand, and on the other hand it’s hard to get into debates about some of the issues.
DEAR DR ROACH: I am a 60-year-old man and suffer from chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome. I have had bouts of prostatitis since childhood, but the last few years, it has been almost constant. My symptoms are burning, and I always get the feeling that I have to urinate. I have s…
Q: I have a 2015 Ford Focus SE with a 1.0-liter Ecoboost engine and a manual transmission. Intermittently, the clutch does not return to its normal position and has to be lifted with the toe of my left foot. It does not affect the car’s operation. I understand that the clutch uses brake flui…
I recently took my 2015 Honda Civic in for an emissions inspection so that I could renew my registration. The car has 34,000 miles on it. The mechanic says “You have not driven the car much. Go drive it more and come back for re-test.”
Dear Savvy Senior, How are Social Security benefits handled when someone dies? After a long illness, my 68-year-old father has only weeks left to live. I am helping my mom figure out her financial situation going forward, including what to do about my dad’s Social Security after he passes aw…