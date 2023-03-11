The risks and benefits of taking tamoxifen must be weighed out

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had been on hormone replacement therapy for 20 years or so and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I had a lumpectomy (stage 1) and radiation (external, five days a week for 21 treatments). Now, the oncologist is saying I need to start taking tamoxifen indefinitely. I have read online that it can cause memory loss, liver injury, stroke, blood clots and/or endometrial cancer. What are the chances of any of these happening? These possibilities seem potentially worse than the original cancer spreading. — E.H.
ANSWER: Tamoxifen for breast cancer is indeed associated with a risk of serious medical issues, but you need to consider the benefits as well.
My wife and I were enjoying an evening out in one of our favorite restaurants when a family of three — mother, father, girl of perhaps 4 — were shown to a table next to ours. Immediately, the parents began asking the little one where she wanted to sit. They both stood while she went about tr…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had been on hormone replacement therapy for 20 years or so and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I had a lumpectomy (stage 1) and radiation (external, five days a week for 21 treatments). Now, the oncologist is saying I need to start taking tamoxifen indefinitely.…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 11, 2023 — You are imaginative and organized. You have a keen mind, and you like to share your ideas with enthusiasm. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Nurture happiness and beauty in your surroundings. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old frie…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 11, 2023 — You are imaginative and organized. You have a keen mind, and you like to share your ideas with enthusiasm. This is a wonderful year to socialize! Nurture happiness and beauty in your surroundings. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Old frie…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had been on hormone replacement therapy for 20 years or so and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I had a lumpectomy (stage 1) and radiation (external, five days a week for 21 treatments). Now, the oncologist is saying I need to start taking tamoxifen indefinitely.…
My wife and I were enjoying an evening out in one of our favorite restaurants when a family of three — mother, father, girl of perhaps 4 — were shown to a table next to ours. Immediately, the parents began asking the little one where she wanted to sit. They both stood while she went about tr…
The fist slammed down on the table. The small group’s conversation ended abruptly and a man stormed from the room. Like a flame meeting gasoline fumes, the discussion had provoked explosive anger. While we hope that our responses are not always so violent, we can all relate with times that w…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 10, 2023 — You are strong, independent and have a commanding presence. You are also ambitious for success. This is a slower paced year. It’s also your chance to rejuvenate yourself and concentrate on your own needs and what brings you happiness. There will be…
DEAR DR ROACH: I am a 74-year-old Chinese man with controlled hypertension, and I’m currently taking a statin at 10 mg. I am puzzled and confused with my recent tests results. They show that my fasting plasma glucose is normal (5 mmol/L), while my HbA1c shows that I fall in the “prediabetic”…
(MCG) Life insurance is one of many components of estate planning. Statistics from the insurance industry groups Life Happens and LIMRA indicate that 70 percent of Americans consider life insurance a necessity. However, 41 percent of respondents in 2017 did not have any life insurance.
(MCG) The world of health care can be confusing to navigate. Before the prevalence of health maintenance organizations and various other health and wellness insurance groups, obtaining medical assistance involved going to the doctor and then paying the bill. But today people must navigate co…
When it comes to money matters, young parents who are just starting out have a lot to juggle: They may be paying off student debt and saving for their first home, all while raising kids. But it’s also a time when young families may be the most financially vulnerable should the unexpected str…
(MCG) Vehicles with high safety ratings may not only save drivers’ lives in the event of collisions, but they also may save them money. As an incentive for buying cars with various safety features, many insurance companies offer deep discounts to drivers. Although insurance companies may var…
(MCG) Adults need insurance for a variety of reasons. Insurance provides a safety net when accidents or injuries occur, and the right insurance policy can help policy holders make it through such instances as smoothly as possible.
(MCG) Auto insurance is a must-have for drivers. While it might seem hard to believe, as of 2019 there are still some places in the United States where auto insurance is not mandatory. Auto insurance is mandatory in Canada, though each province has its own requirements in terms of the minimu…
(BPT) — Health insurance can help protect you from unexpected costs if you or someone in your family gets injured or becomes ill. If you do not have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source, Individual and Family Pl…
(MCG) Millions of adults go to great lengths to protect their assets. Those measures run the gamut from simple everyday efforts like utilizing two-factor authentication when accessing financial accounts via online or mobile banking apps to more complicated undertakings like estate planning. …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2023 — You are a passionate romantic who loves to explore! Others admire you because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about life. You get things done because you are focused and determined. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Ope…
Q: My 2008 BMW 328 with the six-cylinder engine and 82,000 miles runs beautifully. But once the temperature gauge reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit, the electric cooling fan comes on full and stays on, even given the cooler fall weather. Pulling into the garage, the whooshing howl of the fan is…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old, very healthy woman. In February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to appear in North America, I had a viral infection that was relatively mild (a bit of coughing, runny nose, itchy throat) and lasted for a few days only, although I felt tire…
Buying an electric vehicle used to mean choosing from battery range, performance, utility or luxury. You might’ve found a car possessing two of those attributes but rarely all of the above. But the BMW iX and Rivian R1S are two electric SUVs that require no compromise, combining stellar perf…
The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. So when a new RX is released, there’s understandably a lot of interest from SUV shoppers. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxuriou…
Dear Savvy Senior, What tools can you recommend to help protect trusting seniors from scam calls? My 74-year-old mother gets tons of unwanted telemarketing and robocalls on her cell and home phone and has been duped out of hundreds of dollars. Frustrated Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: The newest COVID variant is reputed to be less deadly but highly contagious. What precisely makes one virus variant more contagious than another virus variant? Is it structure, size? — S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 — You appear friendly and easygoing; however, you have strong convictions, and you hold to them. You value your independence. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that is holding you back.
Q. I was going through my guy’s phone — it wasn’t like I was sneaking around; he knew. I found a folder with pictures of his ex, of them on trips with kids, on a cruise, and it made me uncomfortable. I asked him to delete them, and he refused. He said he doesn’t want to delete huge parts of …
DEAR DR. ROACH: After many bouts of pain in my left leg, I was referred for an MRI. They diagnosed me with left lumbar radiculitis, spondylolisthesis and lumbar spondylosis. There are many people in my independent living facility who have gotten similar diagnoses. As an RN with a masters in …