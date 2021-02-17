DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there a cure for overactive bladder? -- R.H.

ANSWER: The underlying reason for overactive bladder is not well understood, and although there are medications to treat symptoms, there is not a cure for the condition.

ENGAGEMENT: Winkler-Strange
ENGAGEMENT: Winkler-Strange

  • From staff reports

Peter M. Winkler has announced the engagement of his daughter Rosemarie Elizabeth Winkler to Michael Strange, both of Palm Bay, Florida.

Autism is a spectrum, not a stereotype

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Are people with autism spectrum disorder normal functioning? I'm thinking of "Rain Man," and I don't know how to behave around a friend who has this diagnosis. -- R.S.

Can employment drug screening detect alcohol use?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine. -- M.M.

Tech Q&A: Wi-Fi works in the wilderness, without internet service

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER

Q: In an effort to spend time "off the grid," I bought a cabin 8 miles from the Canadian border. There is no internet service there, but I'm hoping I can set up a front-door security camera that can be monitored by my Android phone. I thought I could connect the camera and phone via Bluetoot…

Living with Children: Get her to sleep in her own room

Q: In a recent column, you described our 5-year-old daughter. She is in bed at 6:30 in the evening but usually wakes up during the night and wants to talk to us about whatever is on her mind. We both work and need our sleep, so that's a huge problem. She very energetic and emotional during t…

Surgery or smoking could be cough culprit

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn't stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about…

Doctor changed diabetes meds to avoid too-low blood sugar

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about medications. I'm a soon to be 77 female. I have had Type 2 diabetes since about age 53. I am still on medication -- metformin, glipizide and Actos. I previously was on glyburide and was doing well with an A1C around 7.1% or 7.2%. Then my doctor suddenl…

ENGAGEMENT: Skelley-Grey
ENGAGEMENT: Skelley-Grey

  • From staff reports

Joe and Linda Skelley of Shippenville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Skelley, to Jeffrey Grey of Kittanning.

Facial fillers and COVID-19 vaccine reactions

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…

Pernicious anemia comes from lack of intrinsic factor

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, …

ENGAGEMENT: Latchaw-Updyke
ENGAGEMENT: Latchaw-Updyke

  • From staff reports

Elton and Gina Latchaw of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Renee Latchaw, to Devin James Updyke of Franklin.

Placebo response may be at work on reader's leg cramps

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident impro…

RoboKiller app may block good phone calls as well as junk

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: My iPhone XS Max uses the RoboKiller app that's supposed to intercept junk phone calls. I expected it to block the 15 to 25 junk calls I was getting every day, but to let through callers who were in my phone's contact list. Unfortunately, RoboKiller blocks calls from my contacts list and …

Should you take blood pressure medicine at night?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …