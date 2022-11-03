“If you want to know what God thinks about money, just look at the people He gives it to.”
Alexander Pope
A number of new half-ton trucks no longer even offer V8 engines; the rest offer them as optional engines. Only one half-ton truck still comes standard with one.
Dear Car Talk:
At first glance, Jack Beahm’s 1960 Ford is frequently mistaken for a 1959 Pontiac because of the similar split grilles. However, his car’s true identity is a 1960 Edsel Ranger.
Most compact SUVs seat five people.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 — You have a strong character. You speak your mind and state your opinions. You are hardworking and dedicated to your craft. This is a slower-paced year, in part because you have a stronger focus on partnerships and relationships. Take time for yours…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male. A few months ago, I suddenly had the worst pain in my life, centered in the right side of my tongue, of all places. It felt like a live electrical wire was touching my tongue. It was excruciating. I had been to a dentist the week before, but only to h…
Dear Jim: My windows are old and not secure. I like the security of glass block windows. Are they efficient and are there designs that open for natural ventilation? — Donna H.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 — You have good judgment, but you are also spontaneous and impulsive. You can think on your feet. You don’t like getting stale. You love new beginnings. The good news for you is that this year is full of new beginnings, because it’s the first year o…
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know of any car gadgets that can help older drivers? I drive a 12-year-old car and have arthritis in my neck, back and knees which limits my mobility making it more difficult to get in and out of the car and look over my shoulder to backup. Almost 80
“A mask tells us more than a face.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.
“People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — You are passionate and intense. You’re also persuasive and convincing. You have strong family values. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever might be holding you back. Lighten your load t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always wondered if it matters if you swallow a bunch of pills in one swallow or if it would be better to space them out. I take a bunch, like Eliquis, dicyclomine, gabapentin, etc. — B.A.
Q. My grandmother died eight months ago after a very long illness. She was the rock of our family, and my grandfather was her caregiver. She’s been gone eight months, now. My grandfather has recently started to date a woman he appears to enjoy, but I’m having a hard time with it. I am 22 yea…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 — You are quick to see the big picture. You are spontaneous because you are attracted to adventure; yet you are solid, reliable and conscientious. You’re very intuitive. This is a slower-paced year, when you will focus more on relationships. Find out …
Inflation is proving to be a stubborn, unwanted houseguest.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and along with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I have been taking 1 mg of anastrozole daily. The bone mineral density of my left hip has not changed significantly. The bone density of my lumbar spine has decreased 6.3% compared…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 — You are playful and spontaneous. You are independent, innovative and an excellent strategist. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that have been holding you back. Fr…
On Oct. 31, 1517, a hammer struck the doors of the castle church in Wittenberg, Germany. Few would have suspected that the reverberations of this “post” would soon be heard around the world — and would shake Christianity to its core — but it did. I’m referring to Martin Luther nailing his 95…
Well, I must say I’m rather, uh, disappointed albeit my worst suspicions have been verified. I expected response to my recent column on the practice of high-fiving children, but I failed to account for the general deterioration of critical thinking skills brought about by social media, and d…
New Life center to hand out treats
"The heart is not like a box that gets filled up; it expands in size the more you love."
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — You’re intelligent. You are strongly committed to your career or whatever is important to you. Because of this, you prepare and do your homework. This year you will receive recognition and acknowledgement (perhaps a promotion or an award) for your p…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old female with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who recently had a pacemaker implant and has been doing well since. I also have a thyroid gland disorder, and I’m taking daily medication treatments for both my thyroid and heart. Over 20 years ago, I was hospitalized …
The 1956 Austin-Healey 100 filled a gap that British automakers had left vacant between the smaller MG and the larger Jaguar. Many of these desirable sports cars were destined for the American market.
Dear Car Talk:
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old male who has been very active throughout my life. Two years ago, through a fall which resulted in a compression fracture of the T12 vertebra, I was diagnosed with osteoporosis.
Q: You recently advised to follow the owner’s manual in choosing a grade of gas. Does that advice still hold if the manual says regular is fine but, for reasons long forgotten, the owner has been pumping nothing but mid-grade over the car’s entire 17-year life? If it matters, the car is an R…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 — You are energetic, emotional and often impulsive. At times you are quiet and conservative, and at times you are outrageous. You are never boring. This year is a time of reflection both inwardly and outwardly. It’s also a time of learning and teach…
Electrified vehicles are indiscriminate in their automotive expansion.
Lincoln — Ford’s luxury car division — no longer sells cars at all.
“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”