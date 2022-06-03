“The willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life is the source from which self respect springs.”

Joan Didion

“The willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life is the source from which self respect springs.”

ROAD TEST: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has most of what lots of people want, as evidenced by the fact that the GC is Jeep’s bestselling model. But it hasn’t got one thing many people need — that being a third row.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 2, 2022 — You are sensitive, creative and ambitious. You care what others think about you. You are caring and kind, but you like to be in control. This year holds exciting changes and a chance to achieve more personal freedom. Trust your intuition and be ope…

Curcumin may increase risk of bleeding

DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother took turmeric every day, after hearing all the hype about it being the new superfood. At his next annual checkup, it was noted that his blood platelets were very low. A month later he died of a stroke. He was 70. After doing some research on turmeric, I read that i…

What to know before getting your car wrapped

  • By RONALD MONTOYA Edmunds

Wrapping a vehicle differs from a paint job since the decals can be removed later with no impact on the existing paint, assuming the wrap was maintained correctly. The designs include standard glossy colors, gradient colors, matte finishes, chrome metallic colors, company logos and full-on i…

“Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.”

Risk of hearing loss from acetaminophen is small

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 81-year-old male with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. During the night I have pain in my thighs and feet. I’ve been taking two extra-strength acetaminophen (Tylenol) nightly for the past year, as my doctors and nurses who give me flu and COVID shots say it is safe to tak…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 — You are charming, witty and easily attract attention wherever you go. People like you. Personally, you are creative, curious, serious and thoughtful. This year is a time of building for you. Some of you will build structures that are physical in t…

Specialized moving services that help seniors

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any businesses or services that specialize in helping seniors downsize and relocate? I need to find some help moving my mother from her four-bedroom home – where she’s lived for nearly 50 years – to an apartment near me. Overwhelmed Daughter

Does air bubble in IV cause harm?

DEAR DR. ROACH: A few years ago, when being prepped for a colonoscopy and gastroscopy, I had an IV line inserted into my right arm with a sedative in it. As I waited to pass out, I noticed a large air bubble slowly moving down the IV line toward my arm. I got concerned about an air embolism …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 31, 2022 — You are intelligent and imaginative. Sometimes you have a saucy, even rebellious mask, but essentially you are conservative. You enjoy a playful repartee with others. This year, service to others and a strong focus on relationships is your theme. It…

Don't make kids choose a side

Q. Mother’s Day was interesting at our house this year. I’ve been married to the kids’ dad for most of their lives. They are now 15 and 17 and were scheduled to be with us but decided to be with their mother for most of the day. This was a little weird because normally they spend more time h…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 30, 2022 — You are attractive and friendly. You have a winning style that people like. People also like you because you are genuinely interested in them. Stay light on your feet this year, because it’s an exciting year full of change. Have the courage to explor…

Find out and fix what big data says about you

I thought I knew all about the information that consumer reporting agencies were collecting on me. Then I discovered The Work Number — a database that reports every paycheck I’ve received from my company, with net and gross amounts, going back to my hire date six years ago.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 28, 2022 — People are drawn to you because you’re interesting, friendly and entertaining. Personally, you have a busy, analytical mind. You observe a lot. This year, you have a strong zest for life! This is why you will socialize more and explore warm friends…

Why is my handwriting getting smaller as I age?

Dear Dr. Roach: As I’ve aged (I am 88), I’ve noticed that my handwriting is getting smaller and smaller. Sometimes I can’t even read my own notes or those of other elderly friends. Why does this happen? — V.V.M.

If there's a long COVID, does that mean there's a long flu?

Dear Dr. Roach: We are learning a lot about short-term to long-term impacts from COVID-19, especially on the cardiovascular system. But we don’t hear about “long flu” or similar impacts. Is that because COVID really is different, or is it more the case that we have billions of people affecte…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 27, 2022 — It’s your nature is to be adventurous and stimulating, which is why you are friendly, curious and energetic about life. You love to explore new ideas and are an excellent communicator. This year will be a quieter year for you, in large measure becaus…

Pets for Patriots finds homes for shelter dogs and cats with veterans

  • Mike Klingaman - The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

BALTIMORE (TNS) — When Stacey Martin, an Army sergeant, gets home at night, she finds Autumn, her dog, by the door, sitting at attention — except for her tail, which quivers in anticipation. Martin can hardly wait, either. It’s a treasured time for both.

How to throw a pur-fect pet paw-ty

  • By Erin Thorburn Tribune News Service

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million households in the U.S. own dogs; almost 32 million own cats and over 3.5 million own birds.

Threats to pets that roam outdoors
Threats to pets that roam outdoors

Domesticated pets may have evolved from wild animals, but it has been some time since dogs were needed to hunt like wolves or domesticated cats had to survive like wild leopards or tigers. While pets can enjoy time outdoors, it’s important to avoid leaving them to their own devices for too l…

Get to know the bearded dragon
Get to know the bearded dragon

Reptile enthusiasts may want to open their homes to pets that cater to their love of cold-blooded creatures. If uniqueness is pet owners’ goal, bearded dragons should fit the bill.

“Finish each day and be done with it. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept it; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day.”

What to do if your pet is lost
What to do if your pet is lost

Pets are beloved members of the family. Pets provide unconditional love and companionship to their owners. When a pet goes missing, it can be devastating for their owners, who want to bring their companion animals home to safety as soon as possible.