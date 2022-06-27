“I learned a long time ago that there is something worse than missing the goal, and that’s not pulling the trigger.”
Mia Hamm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 27, 2022 — You are an excellent communicator. You’re an idea person who is also open to hearing ideas from others. This makes you decisive. This is an excellent year for self-improvement and a possible makeover. Act on opportunities to create a better impressi…
Yard sales take hours of preparation and plenty of hard work. But they don’t all make money. If you’re looking to declutter your home and bring in some cash, consider these tips. First, decide whether a yard sale is the right method to meet your goals. If so, invite friends or neighbors to s…
“But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. And do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you,…
Cornhole tournament slated
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 25, 2022 — You are an observant, perceptive person. You understand people. You are creative and love to travel, and many of you have different lifestyles. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means anything can happen. Be coura…
Q: I’m a single mother with a 13-year-old son. His father, whom he sees infrequently, has PTSD from battle experiences. My son has anger toward his father, but I can’t get him to talk about it. It comes out of him in the form of a lot of disrespect directed toward me. What should I do about this?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixteen years ago, at age 56, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 HR+ breast cancer. I was treated with a modified radical mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, then about seven years of oral anti-estrogen drugs. I also had a prophylactic simple mastectomy on…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed a few years ago with gastroparesis, and I took domperidone for a while. The medicine didn’t change anything, so I discontinued it. I’ve had stomach-emptying tests, colonoscopies and endoscopies looking for answers. I have pain in my upper-right abdomen and als…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 24, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is independent. You influence others. You’re an excellent problem-solver, and you value home and family. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wrap up things. Let go of people, places …
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Cadillac Escalade-V’s specs seem like something out of a Marvel comics creative session: Big as Hulk, seats seven, built on a steel truck frame, cruises on autopilot — yet accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, dances on Corvette-inspired magnetic shocks, a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Four years ago, my wife had hip surgery caused by a fall. About eight months after the surgery, she noticed her left leg was 3 inches shorter that her right one. Her doctor agreed it was shorter and said that does happen frequently. She must use a cane to walk and is now in a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 23, 2022 — You can have mood swings because you have strong feelings and emotions. You are compassionate and caring. You are also an independent freethinker. This is a marvelous year for you, because you will receive recognition and acknowledgment for your e…
Q: President Joe Biden recently announced an expansion of the use of ethanol added gasoline. Any benefits or drawbacks? It is usually a few cents cheaper, but I wonder if I get as good mileage with the blend. D.J., Burnsville, Minnesota
“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.”
The Nissan Leaf electric vehicle is now the least expensive EV available in the United States — and the only EV that starts under $30,000. Everything else that’s electrified has a base price well over $30,000.
Several years ago, Barney and Barbara Mendez went searching for his dream car, something muscular, flashy and powerful. At least that was the plan.
Dear Car Talk:
Dear Savvy Senior, My doctor recently suggested I start a walking program to help get my weight and blood pressure under control, but I’ve never exercised much and am 66. Can you recommend some tips? Hate to Exercise
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am concerned that my 33-year-old daughter will have breast cancer. I have no history in my family of breast cancer, but my husband’s grandmother, mother and sister all have had breast cancer with double mastectomies. I have heard that the DNA follows the mother’s side and n…
“Leadership is not about necessarily being the loudest in the room.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — People born on this day are very talented and accomplished in many ways and all walks of life. No matter what you do, you are persevering, and you are a perfectionist. This is an enjoyable year for you because it involves learning and teaching bo…
DEAR DR. ROACH: How do you diagnose bipolar disorder? Do you need a blood test, or can it be diagnosed by a person’s actions? — A.Y.
Joe O’Connor wants to persuade your boss — and everyone’s boss — to reduce the workweek to 32 hours.
The recruiting strategist ERE Recruiting Intelligence estimates that 250 resumes are submitted for each corporate job opening, and the first submission occurs within 200 seconds after a position is posted.
The COVID-19 pandemic left no aspect of life as the world knew it before 2020 untouched. In the wake of the pandemic, students were forced to learn in new ways, individuals were forced to find new ways to maintain relationships with family and friends and employers and employees were forced …
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted millions of people to reconsider their careers.
Women are vital components of the global workforce. Despite the contributions of women, Pew Research Center’s analysis of median hourly wages of both full- and part-time workers indicates that women earn less than their male counterparts — even when they’re doing the same work and have the s…
Subsidizing child care, a key part of President Joe Biden’s pandemic recovery legislation that has so far failed to pass into law, would increase the number of mothers in the workforce and boost wages for industry workers, among other social and economic benefits, according to a new study.
Student loan debt in the United States is growing. According to EducationData.org, federal student loan debt has grown at an annual average rate of just under 28 percent since the start of the 21st century. Private student loan debt also is a significant burden, totaling $132 billion by the …
What are you giving up to build your career?
“You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand new ending.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — Although aloof at times, you are likable, positive and optimistic. You have a strong sense of ethics and are protective of your loved ones. This year, service to others is your goal, especially with family members. Enroll in a class or take up a ne…
Q. My child’s mother and I hooked up at a party our last year of college. We were never officially together, although we tried to be once she found out she was pregnant. We are from different cultures and do not see eye to eye about how to raise our son. I am stricter and want my son to foll…
Today is Monday, June 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.
